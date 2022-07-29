VCCP London Launches ‘Wispa Gold Heist’

So sought-after, it’s heist worthy, the new Wispa Gold Salted Caramel is the latest flavour take on the fan-favourite Wispa Gold bar, and combines Wispa’s velvety chocolate with a golden streak of silky salted caramel running through the centre. Replacing safe-cracking stethoscopes for headphones, heisters will have to keep their cool as they listen for clicks in the Wispa Gold safe-cracking audio game in order to crack the vault.

To get the heisters cracking and immersed in the game as soon as possible, once they have used the QR code from the OOH, they will be taken on their phone, to the safe. With headphones in and the volume up, the rich interactive experience starts, utilising 3D animation and HD sounds to heighten the heist atmosphere, bringing the user fully into that world.

The ‘Wispa Gold Heist’ will roll out across OOH and TikTok and for a limited time, those successful will be rewarded with first dibs on Wispa’s best gold yet - the salted caramel flavour.

Created to appeal to a younger Gen Z audience and break into the competitive salted caramel category, the code-breaking mechanism of the campaign taps into the playful spirit of the Wispa Gold brand. The heist element has been designed to drive intrigue and desire for the new product by locking it away and increasing the lure of the Wispa Gold Salted Caramel bar which heisters will be able to get their hands on for free if successful. This was an integrated effort across VCCP, bringing together VCCP London with the group’s global production studio Girl&Bear; and its digital product and service innovation company Bernadette, who designed and built the online platform.

The new Salted Caramel flavour represents a modern makeover and is a continuation of the brand’s ambition to reconnect with the nation’s youth. Following on from the launch of Wispa Gold Hazelnut last year, the ‘Wispa Gold Heist’ is the second chapter in Wispa Gold’s mission to re-establish a more youthful, playful and energetic spirit into this Cadbury Brand.

Kelly Souli, junior brand manager said: “With the nation truly being gripped by a salted caramel obsession, we can’t wait for fans to sink their teeth into Wispa Gold Salted Caramel. But not until they track down and crack our virtual Wispa Gold vaults of course! We’re incredibly excited to hear what people think of our latest bar in the Wispa collection. The combination of the delightfully tiny chocolate bubbles Wispa is famous for, with the addition of delicious salted caramel – it’s truly golden.”

Caroline Rawlings, creative director at VCCP London, added: “I mean, the whole nation involved in a heist, for chocolate gold? It’s ridiculous and wonderful in equal measure. I love this campaign. I love that it’s fun. I love that it feels so right for what is inarguably Wispa’s best gold yet (have you tried it? You should). I love that it uses non-digital posters in a brilliantly intriguing way. I love that the game turns your phone into a vault-cracking device using existing technology in your phone – the speakers. And I love that it was made in record time and has seen the whole VCCP partnership, our brilliant Cadbury clients included, at its best. Pure (salted caramel Wispa) gold.”

‘Wispa Gold Heist’ will run in the UK from today until 12 August across OOH and TikTok. A consumer PR campaign will be run by Ogilvy PR.

The limited-edition Wispa Gold Salted Caramel is available to buy from www.cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk and all major supermarkets from 30 July 2022, with a RRP of 69p.