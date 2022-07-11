Cadbury Caramilk recruits real-life Aussies as human ads

Cadbury and global creative agency, VCCP London, together with global production studio, Girl&Bear, today launch the latest instalment in the successful ‘Just Ask An Aussie’ campaign series. Last year’s campaign featured the standout ‘Aussie on a billboard’ and contributed to a record-breaking year for Caramilk: the newly developed bar for the UK became Mondelez’s biggest ever confectionery launch.

Back with a bang, Cadbury is now decking out Caramilk-loving Aussies in sponsorship merchandise, from Caramilk T-shirts, to totes and hoodies. After signing up from a dedicated website, sponsored Aussies are paid (in Caramilk) and receive merchandise bearing the message: “It’s amazing, just ask this Aussie”, encouraging those who encounter the ambassadors to ask what the fuss is all about. The sponsored Aussies will be super easy to spot, ensuring that no one ever feels like they’re more than a few miles away from a mega-fan.

The latest chapter in the Caramilk campaign heroes a 30-second film which will roll out across multiple formats including VOD and YouTube. The playful creative, which amplifies the spirit of Caramilk, features a handful of sponsored Aussies donning their merchandise and engaging with the British public as they proclaim their love for the cult classic chocolate bar.

Influencer activity will also roll out across TikTok as Caramilk enlists the support of Aussie TikTok-er Rhiannon Cunningham to be one of our sponsored Aussies and spread the word.

To help find and recruit these Caramilk-loving sponsored Aussies, Cadbury ran media in Australian hotspots, including DOOH and digital banners through a media partnership with LADBible, led by The Story Lab and Carat.

Bryony Tate, brand manager at Mondelez, said: “Last year, we launched Cadbury Caramilk in the UK with a bang, sharing Aussies’ love of Caramilk far and wide. This year, we’re excited to take the ‘Just Ask An Aussie’ idea to the next level, sponsoring 1,000 Aussies to make sure there’s always one nearby for Brits to ask for themselves.”

Angus Vine, creative director at VCCP London, added: “How do you top sticking an actual Aussie on a billboard? You recruit 1,000 walking, talking billboards to spread the word instead. Aussies have loved Caramilk for years and with over 138,000 Aussies living in the UK, it makes them the perfect spokespeople for the brand. Look out for one and ‘Ask An Aussie’ to see what all the fuss is about.”

The ‘Just Ask An Aussie’ sponsored Aussies campaign for Caramilk is live until the end of September across VOD, radio, social, YouTube, website activation, DOOH and eCRM. A PR campaign will be led by Ogilvy.

