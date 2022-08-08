Easyjet makes travel recommendations based on Spotify listening

A Jazz Week in Malta, Primavera Sound in Barcelona or sunset chill-out sounds in Ibiza? Launching today, creative agency of record, VCCP London introduces ‘Listen & Book’ for easyJet, a pioneering collaboration with Spotify that brings together Europe’s leading airline with the world's biggest music streaming platform.

Inspired by jetsetters’ craving for wanderlust, ‘Listen & Book’ was created to demonstrate how influential music taste can be for travel, what it can reveal about a person’s holiday preferences, and help them discover a new personalised travel experience.

In a first-in-market collaboration with Spotify unique streaming intelligence, Spotify is making it possible for people to discover their holiday mood based on their listening playlists and get matched to tailored travel experiences across Europe. For example, if your music taste is calm, warm and dreamy – why not explore the botanical gardens in Lisbon or visit a relaxing sauna in Helsinki? Moods are determined through music attributes such as the positivity of a song, energy and tempo. Next to recommending specific destinations and experiences, people will also be shown nearby music venues in their suggested destination to connect them to local music gigs.

To ‘Listen & Book’, music lovers can connect their Spotify account via a dedicated Listen & Book microsite which will identify holiday vibes based on recent music played and recommend hotspots and experiences on easyJet’s unrivalled network across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, which links directly to the easyJet website for customers to book their next audibly-inspired getaway.

‘Listen & Book’will be supported by marketing campaigns developed by VCCP London and will run in France, Italy, Switzerland and the UK. With 433 million monthly active Spotify listeners globally and nearly easyJet 1000 routes to more than 150 airports across 35 countries, there is no shortage of experiences on offer and recent research shows that 37 per cent of people see new experiences and adventures as their top motivation for travel.

David Masterman, deputy executive creative director at VCCP, said: “The only thing people love as much as travel is music, so we're really pleased that this tech uses on to help the other. Discover the places your Spotify listening history suggests you'd love to visit.”

Richard Sherwood, customer and marketing director at easyJet, added: “Listen & Book will help our customers discover new destinations across our European network, using Spotify’s innovative technology to enhance our customer search and booking experience. This collaboration is the perfect fit for our ‘nextGen easyJet,’ brand strategy with the ambition to pioneer the next generation of travel for all, connecting customers to the people they love, new and diverse cultures and unforgettable experiences.”

Richard Frankel, global creative director at Spotify, said: “This creative collaboration shows what’s possible with streaming audio. Listeners engage with Spotify to experience inspiration and discovery, and our focus on personalization enables brands to cultivate meaningful interactive connections with their audiences. Listen and Book is a great example of how brands can tap into a consumer’s mindset and engage with them in innovative and useful ways that drive real outcomes.”

‘Listen & Book’ is the latest chapter in the ‘nextGen easyJet’ brand platform which was launched earlier this year. Building on the ‘nextGen easyJet’ ethos, ‘Listen & Book’ is an extension of the brand’s ambition to inspire travel and all it has to offer in new and innovative ways, connecting customers to the people and places they love, new and diverse cultures and unforgettable experiences.