Greene King Pays a Poetic Tribute to London Life
The first campaign released by TMW since winning the account last year, Where London Life Happens features poet and spoken word artist Lotte Rice
16 July 2024
With the release of its new integrated campaign ‘Where London Life Happens’, pub chain Greene King pays tribute to the city of London, showcasing the first work from its new creative agency, TMW while media buying and strategy was handled by Total Media.
The campaign uses poetry to celebrate city life and to highlight the role that the chain plays across it, with activity running across both social media and out-of-home.
‘Where London Life Happens’ celebrates everyday moments in London. Whether it’s a long-overdue catch-up with friends or a sunny post-work pint, these tributes portray Greene King pubs as integral to the city’s fabric.
At the heart of the campaign is a hero film starring London-based poet and spoken word artist Lotte Rice. She delivers her own heartfelt love letter to life in London and the pivotal role of the pub.
The film follows Lotte as she recites her poem while traveling through various London locations, from bustling high streets to serene riverside spots. Her journey, infused with bright, positive visuals and genuine smiles, captures the essence of social connection and everyday moments in the city.
The poem culminates before a meeting with a friend at a Greene King pub, with Lotte affirming that “We can always find a place to meet/To share stories of triumphs and defeat/To soften into each other’s edges/And slip into that sense of sweet social release.”
Andrew Gallagher, marketing director for Greene King Pubs says: “Great stories are made and shared in Greene King pubs, and that’s what this campaign is all about. We wanted to create that emotional connection with our audience, and remind them that our pubs offer the perfect setting to make their moments greater, no matter the occasion. We love the work that TMW have done, and we can’t wait to see it across the city.”
Alastair McLeod, managing partner, TMW, adds: “With this campaign, we wanted to put Greene King at the heart of London’s love affair with pubs. There’s no better place to listen to a good tale (no matter how tall), and it’s also the place where some of the best stories are made. People in London wouldn’t dream of talking to a stranger on the tube, but get them into a pub and within a couple of hours the stories are soon flowing. With both the video and typographic routes, we've been bold in capturing the vibrancy and social connection that comes from everyday moments.”
The campaign also features shorter, rhyming poems across digital OOH and social. Written in a light-hearted and conversational tone, these four-line poems capture relatable scenarios for Londoners and visitors alike, placing them inside Greene King pubs. These vibrant typographic formats will include seasonal and reactive creative in relation to sport and culture.
The film was produced by Move Studio, TMW’s in-house production team. Total Media are responsible for media buying and strategy.
CREDITS
Title/Project: Where London Life Happens
Agency: TMW
Client: Greene King
Campaign Lead: Gemma Hitchcock
Marketing director: Andrew Gallagher
Digital marketing manager: Harry Steel
Chief creative officer: Graeme Noble
Creative Team
Lead designer: Gary Egerton
Lead designer: Emma Luczyn
Copywriter: Amy Henderson
Planning: Nick Baillie, Taylor Davies
Account team: Lucas Courtney, Emma Woodrow
Head of production: Millie Graham-Campbell
Senior producer: Lee Richards
Production company: Move Studio
Director: Arthur Lewin
Producer: Lee Richards
DOP: Lloyd Cook
Post-Production: Move Studio
Audio Post-Production: Move Studio
Poet and performer: Lotte Rice
Media Channels
OOH, social, paid media (YouTube Ads)
Media Buying and Strategy: Total Media
Client leadership: John Dobbs & Josh Pain
Digital Activation: Sam Benzie, Eddie Brown, Chris Deeming – Digital Activation
OOH & digital audio activation Ruby Hann
Strategy: Ryan Collins