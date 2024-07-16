Greene King Pays a Poetic Tribute to London Life

With the release of its new integrated campaign ‘Where London Life Happens’, pub chain Greene King pays tribute to the city of London, showcasing the first work from its new creative agency, TMW while media buying and strategy was handled by Total Media.

The campaign uses poetry to celebrate city life and to highlight the role that the chain plays across it, with activity running across both social media and out-of-home.

‘Where London Life Happens’ celebrates everyday moments in London. Whether it’s a long-overdue catch-up with friends or a sunny post-work pint, these tributes portray Greene King pubs as integral to the city’s fabric.

At the heart of the campaign is a hero film starring London-based poet and spoken word artist Lotte Rice. She delivers her own heartfelt love letter to life in London and the pivotal role of the pub.

The film follows Lotte as she recites her poem while traveling through various London locations, from bustling high streets to serene riverside spots. Her journey, infused with bright, positive visuals and genuine smiles, captures the essence of social connection and everyday moments in the city.

The poem culminates before a meeting with a friend at a Greene King pub, with Lotte affirming that “We can always find a place to meet/To share stories of triumphs and defeat/To soften into each other’s edges/And slip into that sense of sweet social release.”