Greene King Pays a Poetic Tribute to London Life

The first campaign released by TMW since winning the account last year, Where London Life Happens features poet and spoken word artist Lotte Rice

By Creative Salon

16 July 2024

With the release of its new integrated campaign ‘Where London Life Happens’, pub chain Greene King pays tribute to the city of London, showcasing the first work from its new creative agency, TMW while media buying and strategy was handled by Total Media.

The campaign uses poetry to celebrate city life and to highlight the role that the chain plays across it, with activity running across both social media and out-of-home.

‘Where London Life Happens’ celebrates everyday moments in London. Whether it’s a long-overdue catch-up with friends or a sunny post-work pint, these tributes portray Greene King pubs as integral to the city’s fabric.

At the heart of the campaign is a hero film starring London-based poet and spoken word artist Lotte Rice. She delivers her own heartfelt love letter to life in London and the pivotal role of the pub.

The film follows Lotte as she recites her poem while traveling through various London locations, from bustling high streets to serene riverside spots. Her journey, infused with bright, positive visuals and genuine smiles, captures the essence of social connection and everyday moments in the city.

The poem culminates before a meeting with a friend at a Greene King pub, with Lotte affirming that “We can always find a place to meet/To share stories of triumphs and defeat/To soften into each other’s edges/And slip into that sense of sweet social release.”

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director for Greene King Pubs says: “Great stories are made and shared in Greene King pubs, and that’s what this campaign is all about. We wanted to create that emotional connection with our audience, and remind them that our pubs offer the perfect setting to make their moments greater, no matter the occasion. We love the work that TMW have done, and we can’t wait to see it across the city.”

Alastair McLeod, managing partner, TMW, adds: “With this campaign, we wanted to put Greene King at the heart of London’s love affair with pubs. There’s no better place to listen to a good tale (no matter how tall), and it’s also the place where some of the best stories are made. People in London wouldn’t dream of talking to a stranger on the tube, but get them into a pub and within a couple of hours the stories are soon flowing. With both the video and typographic routes, we've been bold in capturing the vibrancy and social connection that comes from everyday moments.”

The campaign also features shorter, rhyming poems across digital OOH and social. Written in a light-hearted and conversational tone, these four-line poems capture relatable scenarios for Londoners and visitors alike, placing them inside Greene King pubs. These vibrant typographic formats will include seasonal and reactive creative in relation to sport and culture. 

The film was produced by Move Studio, TMW’s in-house production team. Total Media are responsible for media buying and strategy.

CREDITS


Title/Project: Where London Life Happens

Agency:  TMW

Client: Greene King

Campaign Lead: Gemma Hitchcock

Marketing director: Andrew Gallagher

Digital marketing manager: Harry Steel

Chief creative officer: Graeme Noble

Creative Team

Lead designer: Gary Egerton

Lead designer: Emma Luczyn

Copywriter: Amy Henderson

Planning: Nick Baillie, Taylor Davies

Account team: Lucas Courtney, Emma Woodrow

Head of production: Millie Graham-Campbell

Senior producer: Lee Richards

Production company: Move Studio

Director: Arthur Lewin

Producer: Lee Richards

DOP: Lloyd Cook

Post-Production: Move Studio

Audio Post-Production: Move Studio

Poet and performer: Lotte Rice

Media Channels

OOH, social, paid media (YouTube Ads)

Media Buying and Strategy: Total Media

Client leadership: John Dobbs & Josh Pain

Digital Activation: Sam Benzie, Eddie Brown, Chris Deeming – Digital Activation

OOH & digital audio activation Ruby Hann

Strategy: Ryan Collins

