McDonald’s Mini Hash Browns Are a Crispy Chip Off the Old Block

Created by Leo Burnett, the fast-food chain celebrates its beloved hash brown heritage with bite-sized delights, showcasing the greatness of the potato family

By Creative Salon

22 October 2024

McDonald’s is digging deep into its potato pedigree with "Descended from Greatness," a celebration of its beloved hash browns. This time, the spotlight’s on the new Mini Hash Browns, tracing its roots right back to the golden, crispy original.

By embracing the "family history" of its iconic breakfast staple, McDonald’s brings a sense of heritage to the latest addition to its menu. The campaign stretches across OOH, social media, radio, and display, tapping into the affection fans already have for the classic hash brown. Because when it comes to breakfast, it seems greatness runs in the potato genes—and now it’s available in mini form.

The campaign launches with three out-of-home executions that each playfully highlight the lineage and famous ancestry of McDonald’s Mini Hash Browns. Encompassing visual elements of genealogy—family trees, family portraits, and statues of ancestors —alongside a historic typeface, the OOH placements rolled out in cities across the nation on 21st October. OMD UK handled all the media planning and buying.

Lucy Johnson, marketing manager at McDonald’s added: “We know if asked, most people would say an iconic McDonald’s breakfast would not be the same without a cheeky Hash Brown. This is why we are so excited to be launching Mini Hash Browns, playing on this latent love, and tracing their lineage back to the OG golden-hued, crunchy McDonald’s Hash Brown. This simple yet playful campaign shows how excited we are that they are a part of the ultimate family tree.”

  • Mini Hash Browns Descended From Greatness Family Tree

Tapping into the cultural fascination with ancestry and genealogy across social media, Leo Burnett launched the Mini Hash Brown Ancestry Service’ on TikTok, which traces the lineage and genealogy of Mini Hash Browns everywhere. Spearheaded by McDonald’s very own Mini Hash Brown Ancestry Expert – Patty Fry - the TikTok activation helps users to trace their own ‘Hash Brown’ ancestors.

James Hodson and Jason Keet, creative directors, Leo Burnett UK, said: “DNA testing at home has sparked a craze for ancestry and lineage, which has swept the internet and beyond. What does this have to do with launching a tasty new breakfast snack? Good question. Thanks to the magic of creativity, everything. New Mini Hash Browns are so tasty because their lineage can be traced back to true greatness: the original McDonald’s Hash Brown.”

Across paid social, live animations of the Hash Brown family tree showcase the new bitesize Mini Hash Browns as a delightful descendant of the original Hash Brown. Appealing to budding genealogists and McDonald’s breakfast fans, the social campaign fosters engagement with a playful yet unexpected take on the popular ancestry trend.

Spots across Radio, Digital Display and Paid Social drive further awareness of the Mini Hash Browns and urgency for the limited-time offering to a wider audience. McDonald’s Mini Hash Browns are part of the McDonald’s breakfast family for a limited time only, from 16 October - 19 November 2024.

Credits

Campaign Title: ‘Descended From Greatness’

Client: McDonald’s

Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett

CCO: Mark Elwood

Executive Creative Director: Andrew Long, James Millers

Creative Director: James Hodson, Jason Keet

Copywriter: Lucy Jones

Art Director: Chaz Mather

Creative Director Of Design: Dave Allen

Design Director: Phil Bosher

Designer: Georgia Glen

Motion Designer: Matt Slater

Planner: Ipeknaz Erel, Alexandra Arnold-Jones, Alisya Rozhan

Business Lead: Layla Potter

Account Team: Bella Bertolotti, Jessica Lyons, Natasha Meisel, Dom Thomas

Agency Project Manager: Simon Jerome

Agency Content Producer: Simon Mana

Content Creative: Rhianna Puddifant

Content Editor: Yoshi E.A.

Content Production Director: Yiani Andrikidis

Radio Producer: Adam Furman

Media Buying Agency: OMD

McDonald’s Brand Team:

Chief Marketing Officer, S.V.P: Michelle Graham-Clare

Marketing Director: Matt Reischauer

Head Of Marketing, Food: Ben Sherburn

Consumer PR Lead: Melodie Richards

Marketing Manager: Lucy Johnson

Brand Manager: Josie Thompson-Green

Marketing Executive: Emily Claus

