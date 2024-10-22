McDonald’s Mini Hash Browns Are a Crispy Chip Off the Old Block

Tapping into the cultural fascination with ancestry and genealogy across social media, Leo Burnett launched the Mini Hash Brown Ancestry Service’ on TikTok, which traces the lineage and genealogy of Mini Hash Browns everywhere. Spearheaded by McDonald’s very own Mini Hash Brown Ancestry Expert – Patty Fry - the TikTok activation helps users to trace their own ‘Hash Brown’ ancestors.

James Hodson and Jason Keet, creative directors, Leo Burnett UK, said: “DNA testing at home has sparked a craze for ancestry and lineage, which has swept the internet and beyond. What does this have to do with launching a tasty new breakfast snack? Good question. Thanks to the magic of creativity, everything. New Mini Hash Browns are so tasty because their lineage can be traced back to true greatness: the original McDonald’s Hash Brown.”

Across paid social, live animations of the Hash Brown family tree showcase the new bitesize Mini Hash Browns as a delightful descendant of the original Hash Brown. Appealing to budding genealogists and McDonald’s breakfast fans, the social campaign fosters engagement with a playful yet unexpected take on the popular ancestry trend.

Spots across Radio, Digital Display and Paid Social drive further awareness of the Mini Hash Browns and urgency for the limited-time offering to a wider audience. McDonald’s Mini Hash Browns are part of the McDonald’s breakfast family for a limited time only, from 16 October - 19 November 2024.