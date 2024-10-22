McDonald’s Mini Hash Browns Are a Crispy Chip Off the Old Block
Created by Leo Burnett, the fast-food chain celebrates its beloved hash brown heritage with bite-sized delights, showcasing the greatness of the potato family
22 October 2024
McDonald’s is digging deep into its potato pedigree with "Descended from Greatness," a celebration of its beloved hash browns. This time, the spotlight’s on the new Mini Hash Browns, tracing its roots right back to the golden, crispy original.
By embracing the "family history" of its iconic breakfast staple, McDonald’s brings a sense of heritage to the latest addition to its menu. The campaign stretches across OOH, social media, radio, and display, tapping into the affection fans already have for the classic hash brown. Because when it comes to breakfast, it seems greatness runs in the potato genes—and now it’s available in mini form.
The campaign launches with three out-of-home executions that each playfully highlight the lineage and famous ancestry of McDonald’s Mini Hash Browns. Encompassing visual elements of genealogy—family trees, family portraits, and statues of ancestors —alongside a historic typeface, the OOH placements rolled out in cities across the nation on 21st October. OMD UK handled all the media planning and buying.
Lucy Johnson, marketing manager at McDonald’s added: “We know if asked, most people would say an iconic McDonald’s breakfast would not be the same without a cheeky Hash Brown. This is why we are so excited to be launching Mini Hash Browns, playing on this latent love, and tracing their lineage back to the OG golden-hued, crunchy McDonald’s Hash Brown. This simple yet playful campaign shows how excited we are that they are a part of the ultimate family tree.”
Tapping into the cultural fascination with ancestry and genealogy across social media, Leo Burnett launched the Mini Hash Brown Ancestry Service’ on TikTok, which traces the lineage and genealogy of Mini Hash Browns everywhere. Spearheaded by McDonald’s very own Mini Hash Brown Ancestry Expert – Patty Fry - the TikTok activation helps users to trace their own ‘Hash Brown’ ancestors.
James Hodson and Jason Keet, creative directors, Leo Burnett UK, said: “DNA testing at home has sparked a craze for ancestry and lineage, which has swept the internet and beyond. What does this have to do with launching a tasty new breakfast snack? Good question. Thanks to the magic of creativity, everything. New Mini Hash Browns are so tasty because their lineage can be traced back to true greatness: the original McDonald’s Hash Brown.”
Across paid social, live animations of the Hash Brown family tree showcase the new bitesize Mini Hash Browns as a delightful descendant of the original Hash Brown. Appealing to budding genealogists and McDonald’s breakfast fans, the social campaign fosters engagement with a playful yet unexpected take on the popular ancestry trend.
Spots across Radio, Digital Display and Paid Social drive further awareness of the Mini Hash Browns and urgency for the limited-time offering to a wider audience. McDonald’s Mini Hash Browns are part of the McDonald’s breakfast family for a limited time only, from 16 October - 19 November 2024.
Credits
Campaign Title: ‘Descended From Greatness’
Client: McDonald’s
Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett
CCO: Mark Elwood
Executive Creative Director: Andrew Long, James Millers
Creative Director: James Hodson, Jason Keet
Copywriter: Lucy Jones
Art Director: Chaz Mather
Creative Director Of Design: Dave Allen
Design Director: Phil Bosher
Designer: Georgia Glen
Motion Designer: Matt Slater
Planner: Ipeknaz Erel, Alexandra Arnold-Jones, Alisya Rozhan
Business Lead: Layla Potter
Account Team: Bella Bertolotti, Jessica Lyons, Natasha Meisel, Dom Thomas
Agency Project Manager: Simon Jerome
Agency Content Producer: Simon Mana
Content Creative: Rhianna Puddifant
Content Editor: Yoshi E.A.
Content Production Director: Yiani Andrikidis
Radio Producer: Adam Furman
Media Buying Agency: OMD
McDonald’s Brand Team:
Chief Marketing Officer, S.V.P: Michelle Graham-Clare
Marketing Director: Matt Reischauer
Head Of Marketing, Food: Ben Sherburn
Consumer PR Lead: Melodie Richards
Marketing Manager: Lucy Johnson
Brand Manager: Josie Thompson-Green
Marketing Executive: Emily Claus