John Lewis Combines Creativity and Quality With 'Made By Care' Range for Young People

The work leads with the design and launch of an exclusive lifestyle range created by the fine art student, which today launches online and in John Lewis and Waitrose stores. The range, which includes items across fashion and homeware, aims to raise donations to make a real and lasting difference in the lives of care-experienced young people.

Rosie Hanley, director of marketing, said: “This collection is beautiful, bringing together unique designs that tell a deeply personal story. It’s exciting to see how this range can be a vehicle for change, and we’re thrilled to offer our customers pieces that are not only beautiful but also champion the talents of designers who are care experienced.”

The latest collection in the Made By Care range has grown from the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme. The programme aims to help care-experienced young people improve their employability potential*.

Izaac applied to collaborate with the John Lewis Partnership and creative agency Saatchi & Saatchi, and their talented work was selected by the charity Become. Izaac worked with the John Lewis in-house design team and creative partners at Saatchi & Saatchi to develop their unique designs, including a one-on-one workshop.

Will John, ECD at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “We are incredibly proud to have helped build a brand that not only represents and empowers a community but also fosters an entirely new one around it. The design system we developed for Made By Care represents the connections and building blocks John Lewis & Partners fosters in creating and supporting happier futures.”

Last year, Made By Care debuted with designer Michael Archibald, an 18-year-old aspiring artist who has experienced care, and crafted an inspiring piece of art to feature on a sustainable and fashionable tote bag.

Commenting on designing the range, Izaac said: "Turning my care records into artwork helped me regain authorship over information concealed from me. Inspired by my time in the woods, the branches become my protectors, letting me process and redact information at my own pace.

“As a fine art student, this is an incredible opportunity to help my artwork gain visibility. Made by care is helping me develop my connections and gain experience in the art world - seeing how products are made, working with designers and creatives.”

Profits from each product sold will be donated to the Building Happier Futures fund, which is part of the John Lewis Partnership Foundation. All donations will contribute to building supportive communities for care-experienced people, and helping families and carers create happy and secure homes.

The collaborative design-led project will see more products launched in 2025 and beyond, as part of the partnership's long-term commitment to support Care Experienced young people through the Building Happier Futures programme.