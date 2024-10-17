Hoka’s ‘In Full Flight’ Hits the Sweet Spot of Euphoria
The series, developed in collaboration with Ogilvy UK, takes viewers on an exhilarating journey, exploring the powerful connection between running and creativity
17 October 2024
Hoka’s new social-first content series, In Full Flight, aims to connect with novice and intermediate runners across Europe. Developed in partnership with Ogilvy UK, the series explores the exhilarating synergy between the ‘runner’s high’ and creative flow, evoking feelings of euphoria that embody the concept of being in ‘full flight.’
The series, developed by Ogilvy UK, celebrates the synergy between a ‘runner’s high’ and creative flow, both of which evoke feelings of euphoria and a state of ‘full flight’.
The first episode, which launched across Instagram, YouTube and Hoka’s website, is supplemented by CRM and paid media. It sees the brand partner with pioneering DJ and amateur runner Chris Luno. Shot in Europe’s techno oasis Berlin, he speaks about the elation he gets from running, and how it inspires his creative process. The content switches between shots of Luno running and DJ’ing across Berlin to amplify the emotional impact they both have on him.
The episode is soundtracked with a song produced by Luno and he curated a four-hour Spotify playlist consisting of tracks with the optimal BPM for running, currently streaming on Spotify.
Neil Denning, client partner at Ogilvy UK said “In Full Flight is an exciting new chapter for Hoka’s position as the challenger brand keeping competitors awake at night. They’ve proven to be dab hands at creating content that chimes with elite athletes, but they’re now connecting with runners of all abilities by capturing content in Europe’s cultural capitals – celebrating the other passions that evoke the familiar 'full flight’ feeling that running gives.”
In Full Flight marks a significant step forward for Hoka, which sees the challenger brand’s marketing strategy move beyond just athletes to appeal to runners of all capabilities. The theme of euphoria bridging the gap between running and creativity will carry over into another three episodes for the series launching in early 2025. Each has been shot in other European territories where specific cultural passions are celebrated.
Credits
Accounts: Lori Murphy-Robertson, Sam McKechnie, Neil Denning
Producers: Emma Tills, Jess Clark
Videography/DOP: Chris Marley
Photographer: Ulrich Schuster
Editing: Cal Travis, Chris Marley
Creative: Taylor Orford, Marshall Katheder, Rebecca Channing
Design: Dane Neill
Strategy: Kirsty Roxburgh
CDs: Adam King, Lewis Raven