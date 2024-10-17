Hoka’s ‘In Full Flight’ Hits the Sweet Spot of Euphoria

The first episode, which launched across Instagram, YouTube and Hoka’s website, is supplemented by CRM and paid media. It sees the brand partner with pioneering DJ and amateur runner Chris Luno. Shot in Europe’s techno oasis Berlin, he speaks about the elation he gets from running, and how it inspires his creative process. The content switches between shots of Luno running and DJ’ing across Berlin to amplify the emotional impact they both have on him.

The episode is soundtracked with a song produced by Luno and he curated a four-hour Spotify playlist consisting of tracks with the optimal BPM for running, currently streaming on Spotify.

Neil Denning, client partner at Ogilvy UK said “In Full Flight is an exciting new chapter for Hoka’s position as the challenger brand keeping competitors awake at night. They’ve proven to be dab hands at creating content that chimes with elite athletes, but they’re now connecting with runners of all abilities by capturing content in Europe’s cultural capitals – celebrating the other passions that evoke the familiar 'full flight’ feeling that running gives.”

In Full Flight marks a significant step forward for Hoka, which sees the challenger brand’s marketing strategy move beyond just athletes to appeal to runners of all capabilities. The theme of euphoria bridging the gap between running and creativity will carry over into another three episodes for the series launching in early 2025. Each has been shot in other European territories where specific cultural passions are celebrated.