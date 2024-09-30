"Client partnerships need to go beyond the brief" - Patou Nuytemans

What’s been the biggest learning you’ve had in your career?

Be yourself. I was recently discussing an Oscar Wilde quote with Matthew Waksman, our UK head of strategy; ‘Be Yourself, everyone else is already taken’. It’s funny, this is advice we always give to our clients, we all know the importance of a brand being true to its heritage, it builds trust and a relationship with the consumer, but it’s sometimes advice that we forget to take ourselves.

When I was offered this role, I momentarily considered my nationality to be a barrier for an international position, being from a smaller market like Belgium. But instead, I decided to embrace this, and every other part of me, that had arguably helped me secure the position in the first place.

This is why representation is so important. To see that we don’t all need to look and be like each other, to know that our uniqueness is our superpower.

What’s that one skill that the best account people you know have?

Jon Halvorson, global SVP - consumer experience at Mondelēz International, who I invited to speak at an Ogilvy Leadership Meeting was very clear on this. He said: "Clients complain loudly but pray quietly." Our partnerships need to go beyond the brief. We need to seek out genuine conversations about the business challenges as well as our clients' personal challenges, as our clients face internal challenges too. We should help them with their internal presentations, tell them and their colleagues of the contribution they made, and make work that makes them famous. An effective client relationship is a partnership, and as with any relationship, that needs a foundation of trust which is built on empathy, honesty and understanding.

What makes for a strong, productive client/agency relationship?

‘Do it together’ is our mantra. That means we collaborate. Not only do our internal teams work together across the intersections of our capabilities and countries but also, we work with and alongside our clients in partnership. We are one team and when we work like this, the best work happens. Collaborating is about removing barriers to connect and understand, it is what fuels our creativity.

Who are some of the most brilliant women you have come across?

During my time leading Ogilvy in the Middle East, I was inspired whilst watching a TEDx talk by Angela Ahrendts on her time as CEO of Burberry, in that very moment the penny dropped and how I thought about my role as a leader changed. She talks about how she believes that human energy singlehandedly has the power to unite and transform companies. The process of harnessing this power begins with building trust, which then unlocks intuition, and ultimately unlocks creativity and shared ambition. As a leader, I now see my role as a conductor of this energy. It’s not very often that something can have such a seismic influence on your strategy, but this concept cemented my belief that human teams rely on human energy to fuel their success.

What advice would you give to people wanting to be a brilliant account person?

Be curious. I still take every moment I have to look at brilliant work and read our best presentations on any topic from any corner of the network. We are lucky at Ogilvy that under one roof we have the best talent in advertising, in PR, in relationship design, in influence, in social media, in consulting, in behavioural science and so much more. The opportunity to be inspired and become a real marketing expert is at everyone's fingertips. Life after all, is about growing isn't it.