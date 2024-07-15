Celine Saturnino: "Master Of All Trades"

In May this year, Serviceplan Group’s Mediaplus acquired Total Media Group - to consolidate into Europe’s largest independent media agency. Tom Laranjo, formerly chief executive at Total Media, was named chief executive at Total Media Group. Celine Saturnino, chief operating officer at Total Media, stepped up to take on Laranjo’s previous role of chief executive. Laranjo calls her a "master of all trades" and adds: "Being a leading account person has only ever been one part of the outstanding contribution Celine delivers across our group."

In 2020, Saturnino became Total Media’s first chief operating officer. With her quiet but forceful energy, she not only managed the commercial and operational aspects of the agency but also spearheaded the development of agency talent and the enhancement of its media and technology solutions.

One of her notable achievements includes implementing Total Media’s behavioural vision across its UK offices and its international footprint. She was instrumental in promoting the agency's sister consultancy, Behave, and has been key in advancing the company’s diversity initiatives.

"Celine is a fantastic CEO," says Natasha Scanlon of Scholl. "She is intuitive to the needs of her agency and advocates for her team through new initiatives such as empowering women via International Women's Day events and coaching opportunities. Her ability to listen to clients and build strong teams means that we have a strong account team who are fully invested in our business needs."

Saturnino's journey with Total Media began in 2012 when she joined the agency in a role focused on expanding its digital services portfolio. She was responsible for managing and coordinating digital strategy and overseeing SEO. Her strategic vision and leadership quickly propelled her through the ranks, leading to her appointment as head of digital and later as head of media operations. In 2017, she was promoted to chief commercial officer, further solidifying her influence within the agency.

Before her tenure at Total Media, Saturnino began her career in 2003 at digital specialist agency i-level. She later worked at MPG, where she led digital strategy and delivery for major UK and international brands, gaining valuable experience that she would bring to her future roles.

"Celine delivers a truly brilliant experience for our client partners through a combination of intelligence, empathy, and true tradecraft, while always being there to support and help develop others," says Tom Laranjo, Group CEO of Total Media. "I am pretty convinced Celine is one of a twin! Being a leading account person has only ever been one part of the outstanding contribution Celine delivers across our group, and yet Celine is one of the best I have ever worked with, firmly cementing Celine's status as a master of all trades. I am not overstating things to say that I adore working with Celine and count myself truly blessed that we are in the same business, and I know our clients, partners, and agency teams all feel the same way."

Saturino shares some of her thoughts and experiences on great account handling through out her career.