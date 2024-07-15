CELEBRATING BRILLIANT ACCOUNT WOMEN
Celine Saturnino: "Master Of All Trades"
In our ongoing series featuring standout account women, Total Media's new London CEO discusses her experience of account management
15 July 2024
In May this year, Serviceplan Group’s Mediaplus acquired Total Media Group - to consolidate into Europe’s largest independent media agency. Tom Laranjo, formerly chief executive at Total Media, was named chief executive at Total Media Group. Celine Saturnino, chief operating officer at Total Media, stepped up to take on Laranjo’s previous role of chief executive. Laranjo calls her a "master of all trades" and adds: "Being a leading account person has only ever been one part of the outstanding contribution Celine delivers across our group."
In 2020, Saturnino became Total Media’s first chief operating officer. With her quiet but forceful energy, she not only managed the commercial and operational aspects of the agency but also spearheaded the development of agency talent and the enhancement of its media and technology solutions.
One of her notable achievements includes implementing Total Media’s behavioural vision across its UK offices and its international footprint. She was instrumental in promoting the agency's sister consultancy, Behave, and has been key in advancing the company’s diversity initiatives.
"Celine is a fantastic CEO," says Natasha Scanlon of Scholl. "She is intuitive to the needs of her agency and advocates for her team through new initiatives such as empowering women via International Women's Day events and coaching opportunities. Her ability to listen to clients and build strong teams means that we have a strong account team who are fully invested in our business needs."
Saturnino's journey with Total Media began in 2012 when she joined the agency in a role focused on expanding its digital services portfolio. She was responsible for managing and coordinating digital strategy and overseeing SEO. Her strategic vision and leadership quickly propelled her through the ranks, leading to her appointment as head of digital and later as head of media operations. In 2017, she was promoted to chief commercial officer, further solidifying her influence within the agency.
Before her tenure at Total Media, Saturnino began her career in 2003 at digital specialist agency i-level. She later worked at MPG, where she led digital strategy and delivery for major UK and international brands, gaining valuable experience that she would bring to her future roles.
"Celine delivers a truly brilliant experience for our client partners through a combination of intelligence, empathy, and true tradecraft, while always being there to support and help develop others," says Tom Laranjo, Group CEO of Total Media. "I am pretty convinced Celine is one of a twin! Being a leading account person has only ever been one part of the outstanding contribution Celine delivers across our group, and yet Celine is one of the best I have ever worked with, firmly cementing Celine's status as a master of all trades. I am not overstating things to say that I adore working with Celine and count myself truly blessed that we are in the same business, and I know our clients, partners, and agency teams all feel the same way."
Saturino shares some of her thoughts and experiences on great account handling through out her career.
Tell us about one experience you’ve had as an account person that made you really proud.
An experience that made me proud was back when I was a junior account director. I was managing the relationship with a very senior client who had a tough approach to agency management. When I look back I think I learnt some of my toughest but most valuable lessons in client management whilst working on that account but I also built one of my strongest relationships too. I learnt the importance of building trust through expert delivery; the importance of understanding the whole business not just our contribution through media; the importance of bringing in specialist skills across the agency to navigate more challenging business problems and through it all, building a fulfilling relationship with my client.
When I left that role for a brief sabbatical to travel, that same client wrote to me and told me he was very ill. By the time I came back, I saw him for the last time as a friend, not just a client. I never imagined I would build such a strong relationship and when I look back now, I feel deeply proud of what we achieved.
So, quite early into my career, I learnt that really understanding a client as a person and developing the relationship in the face of adversity leads to the strongest relationships and those relationships are the most powerful thing you can have as an account person.
What’s been the biggest learning you’ve had in your career?
My biggest learning of my career is knowing the importance of building your networks – professionally and personally. Now it seems so obvious but if I was building my career again, I would focus on my network much earlier a second time around. The various networks I am part of formally and informally have helped me all through my career whether it be the DLL (Digital Leading Ladies) – a powerful group of women from all parts of the industry who have helped me with everything from talent sourcing, sharing of brilliant industry events through to childcare tips; the network of friendly parents I built up at my daughters school who have saved me from numerous childcare challenges and the mentors I have had over the years who have provided me with invaluable advice and support. Now I have a significant and varied network which has helped me grow professionally and personally throughout my career and for which I am very grateful.
What’s that one skill that the best account people you know have?
I don’t think there is one skill that, in isolation, is a superpower - rather I think it’s the ability to combine skills that make the best account people.
The best account people I have worked with are able to combine the essential skills of in-depth knowledge and understanding of a client’s business with the ability to be empathetic, flexible and personable. Through empathy and flexibility you are able to build strong personal relationships that allow you to be treated as a trusted advisor. When combined with a laser sharp understanding of a client’s business, the outcome is really powerful - allowing for long-standing, effective and enjoyable relationships.
What makes for a strong, productive client/agency relationship?
Openness and honesty from both parties, allow for the strongest relationships. It ensures you always have transparency and understanding of each other’s position and that you can really grow both the relationship and what is being delivered.
What advice would you give to people wanting to be a brilliant account person?
Always be yourself - the best relationships are built on authenticity.
Always be learning – know the client’s business in-depth but also consider what other benefits you’re bringing to the client – what support do they need as an individual and how are you helping reach their goals
Know your point of difference – think about what you are bringing to the client that will ensure your contribution is always valued above all else.