Nice People Win: Miranda Hipwell

What’s been the biggest learning you’ve had in your career?

When I was working on Head & Shoulders for Saatchi & Saatchi, we had the most amazing team. In between discussing the freedom one derives from being dandruff free, we were each other’s mates and life counsellors. I remember one particularly challenging day, when Caroline Gammage, who was the regional client lead, told us about something she had read – that when the going gets tough, we should all get curious. This would help us remove emotions and objectively explore where a challenge might take us. From then on, we would respond to tricky requests with “how curious!” and this is something that has stayed with me since.

With that in mind, I’d say the biggest lesson I’ve learnt in my career so far is to remain inquisitive and embrace discomfort, because that’s when you learn the most. Feeling ever so slightly exposed and occasionally swimming in ambiguity is what it’s all about, and it’s working through the good, the bad, and the ugly that builds resilience, enhances your experience, and builds your ability to take on the next challenge that is thrown at you.

What’s that one skill that the best account people you know have?

The ability to think broadly while also going deep into detail. You have to be everywhere all at once, because a good account person is thinking about the past, present and future for all of their clients all of the time.

You also need to be agile and ensure you have enough focus and knowledge to make the right decisions and provide the right counsel, moving fast but in an informed manner.

In practice, this can mean working on a robust, five-year strategy, alongside getting a reactive social post out within hours before it loses its impact. Both of these tasks are important and must complement each other, but they require different skills. This means you’re constantly oscillating, which can feel exhausting, but I think the best account people thrive on it and find it drives momentum.

Being tapped into the living, breathing reality of multiple clients and the agency is always a fast-paced and often challenging job, but it's also eternally interesting.

What makes for a strong, productive client/agency relationship?

Communication. This involves seeking to understand more deeply through all means, including listening in a one-to-one conversation or grasping the bigger picture though a company’s annual report, press coverage, or business results. It’s important to think beyond the immediate. With clear communication you can diagnose what’s behind the brief, figure out motivations and use your own professional and personal insights to create a fuller picture.

With all of these ingredients and the richer understanding and context, you can then guide the agency to better work and make the client happy at the same time. Knowledge provides much needed insulation from the inevitable challenges of the creative process, and it is, most definitely, power.

What advice would you give to people wanting to be a brilliant account person?

My top advice is to never assume anything. A good account person needs to be open to ambiguity, constantly curious and committed. You’re in it for the long haul so it’s important to look to the future for your clients while also remaining focused on the details. Having a long-term vision will drive evolution and growth for you, the agency and your clients. But it’s the details that make the difference between being good and being outstanding, and all of the best account people strive to be outstanding.