Becoming a Change Maker: Digitas UK CEO Jennifer Berry

Berry shares some of her thoughts and experiences on great account handling through out her career.

Tell us about one experience you've had as an account person that made you really proud?

The dream for me is to do world changing work with clients and teams that I love. A particular career highlight for me was my work on Dove’s #ProjectShowUs, which was not only ground-breaking in addressing systemic change for representation but also a true demonstration of trust built between client and agency. By living and breathing our client’s mission and bringing a deep understanding of the industry and the consumer, we were able to proactively pitch an idea that resonated not only domestically but also internationally, thanks to the strength of our relationship and the potential seismic impact of the idea. It was ambitious, and over two years of dedication and risk-taking led to transformative outcomes for our female-identifying community, the Dove business and the collective client/agency teams. For me success is not all about awards, but I’m particularly proud of winning the golden trifecta of the Cannes Glass Lion, the Jay Chiat Award, and Global Effies – which collectively recognise creativity in service of social good, strategy and effectiveness, which I believe are the ultimate markers of successful work.

What’s been the biggest learning you’ve had in your career?

To be honest, I am always learning, and looking back on my career, that is the stand-out lesson for me. The hunger to continue learning allows you to be relevant and navigate the complexities of our ever-changing landscape. This curiosity has guided me through changing trends, team dynamics and brought me comfort in embracing uncertainty and innovation. It also influences how I show up for the team, and fostering a culture of learning and curiosity is crucial. This culture of learning has fuelled personal and professional growth, and is still my guiding principle today as CEO.

What’s that one skill that the best account people you know have?

I’m particularly passionate about this one! I believe there are two types of account people, and the exceptional ones are like orchestra conductors, leading with strategic finesse rather than just handling administrative tasks and, almost worse, being too salesy. They understand (and are passionate!) about the nuances of the client’s business and industry and understand how to marry this with the agency offerings to create the most impactful work. Exceptional account people have a strong point of view and are respected by both client and agency teams. They also have the ability to bring out the best in everyone on their team, and finally, and most importantly, they're trusted confidants to their clients, offering valuable insights and strategic guidance to tackle challenges head-on.

What makes for a strong, productive client/agency relationship?

For me, the best client/agency relationships are built on trust – and with these foundations, this is where the magic will happen. Open communication, where opinions flow freely, is also key to building mutual respect. Genuine care for the client and their goals, along with looking out for the team's well-being, strengthens the bond. By truly integrating into our clients' teams, grasping their businesses, and making their goals our goals, we make partnerships that go beyond transactions, ensuring lasting success. Being a leader, has only reinforced these principles, highlighting the enduring importance of trust and communication in fostering strong client partnerships.

What advice would you give to people wanting to be a brilliant account person?

For those aiming to shine as account professionals, here's my advice: seize every opportunity, stay curious, and champion your clients and team with passion. Collaboration and a unique perspective are crucial. Embrace challenges as chances to grow and most of all, you will spend a lot of time at work, so love what you do and have fun!