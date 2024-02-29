From Client To Agency: How Kate Howe Became One Of The Finest Account People

An all-too-rare suit, the executive director at MSQ Partners Kate Howe, has worked both client and agency side in her three decades career working in the industry. Howe probably had advertising running through her veins. Her father ran his own ad agency in Windsor.

Howe was seconded to Burger King as UK marketing director in 1996 and landed her first agency leadership role in 2001 as managing director at Leo Burnett London. Three years later, in 2004 she switched back to client role and joined Gala Group as board-level marketing director, becoming group marketing director when the company merged to form the Gala Coral Group a year later. 2008 brought her back to agency life for a senior role as president of Draftfcb London where she worked closely with clients such as Post Office, and Nivea before being appointed CEO of Draftfcb Europe in 2012. Whilst there, she led the acquisitions of Blue Barracuda and Inferno. Howe is known for her determined spirit and as someone who always relishes a challenge, and her next adventure led her to relaunch gyro Communications in the UK, which was subsequently sold to Dentsu where she then joined the Dentsu UK board.

In 2020 she joined MSQ and is now responsible for shaping and implementing the group’s growth strategy and multi-disciplinary proposition. Howe also sits on the Board of Trustees at Macmillan Cancer Support.

MSQ CEO, Peter Reid says: "Kate must be one of, if not the most popular woman in UK advertising – among clients, intermediaries and agency folk alike.

"She has combined leading client-side roles with having run some of the largest consumer and b2b agencies in the world, giving her fantastic perspectives, not only on what makes a great agency, but also of the business and commercial contexts in which agencies and campaigns need to operate. Such skills are often in limited supply in the industry and this combined with her drive and passion has set her apart from her peers in building and managing client relationships."

All of which may make Howe sound hugely entrepreneurial and fiercely ambitious. She is both these things and so much more. For those who know her and have worked with her - what really does shine through is her warmth and her empathy. And never one to sit still, when asked what more she's hoping to achieve in the future, this is what she says - study psychotherapy "to get better at understanding and helping others."

Global marketing procurement consultant Tina Fegent describes Howe aptly as a "visionary leader" and adds: "She has really transformed MSQ into a future-focused creative and technology group. She has a rare combination of strategic insight, commercial acumen, and collaborative spirit that makes her a real pleasure to work with.

"I admire Kate's passion for delivering excellence and innovation for both MSQ and their clients as well as her commitment to supporting causes such as Macmillan Cancer Support and the IPA. She is a true supporter of all things marketing procurement and that is really appreciated by the industry."