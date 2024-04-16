Bringing Empathy and Drive to Account Handling: Clare Chapman

A blend of intuition, empathy and client understanding - this is what makes Clare Chapman excel as an account person. She recently returned to EssenceMediacomX as chief executive, the latest step in an illustrious career in the media agency sector, where her unrelenting inquisitiveness and authenticity have propelled her forward.

A northerner at heart, Chapman began her career in Manchester, working as a media planner-buyer across print and radio, before moving to London where she held account leadership roles at MPG/Havas and then Maxus. In 2018, she joined Essence as head of planning, bringing two decades of media experience across a diverse range of industries. As EVP, head of media, she later oversaw all of Essence’s activation and planning teams.

Chapman returned to EMX in November after two years as CEO for Carat UK, reigniting her working relationship with previous chief exec of EMX Ryan Storrar who now leads Group M’s performance marketing division Nexus, EMEA and the UK region.

Since rejoining EMX as chief executive, Chapman has embraced the breakthrough ways of working across EssenceMediacom and has had a “huge impact”, immediately connecting with her “inimitable charm”, according to Sue Unerman, Chief Transformation Officer at EMX. Unerman adds: “Her authenticity is the core of her leadership style and she’s driving everyone to be empowered to do great work. She is a guiding light in navigating challenges. Her passion and commitment knows no bounds.”

In addition, Anna Berry, chief operating officer at EMX, believes that it is perhaps Chapman's northern grit that makes her such an outstanding leader, describing her as constantly and intuitively taking risks to drive EMX and its innovation forward. Berry said: “She is one of the most driven and determined people I know, unwavering in her pursuit of excellence for our clients and business.

“Clare is an inspired and thoughtful leader who fosters an environment where every team member feels empowered to excel. She has invigorated our agency since her return, driving us to break new ground and tackle challenges with confidence."