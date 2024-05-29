Five Reasons Why... Total Media Group has joined forces with Mediaplus

Total Media Group (TMG), comprising media agency Total Media and behavioural consultancy Behave, has been aquired by Mediaplus, Europe’s leading independent media agency and a subsidiary of independent agency group, Serviceplan.

Mediaplus, headquartered in Munich, Germany, employs around 2,000 people across 25 locations worldwide. Meanwhile, TMG has offices across the UK in London, Manchester and Solihull.

Both businesses are thriving and have spent eight years building the evidence for this merger. Now, they will be supporting one another to sustain mutual growth, the culmination of that work and a natural synergy.

Mediaplus has purchased TMG from majority stakeholders, including retiring Chairman Mike Sell and incoming Chairman Guy Sellers. Tom Laranjo, CEO of Total Media, steps up to become CEO of TMG. At the same time, Celine Saturnino will take over as CEO of Total Media London, and Penny Took will become CEO of Total Media Connect.

Total Media has worked with brands such as seafood company Young's, streaming service Britbox, Amazon, car-maker MG and TikTok, along with joint Mediaplus clients BMW, De’Longhi, E.ON, Epson, Scholl.