Redefining Norms for a Bold Future: Total Media's 2023

Guy Sellers, CEO, on Total Media's 2023:

What three words would you use to describe 2023?

Thriving (in the) New Normal

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

Our industry-leading family policies are a highlight in themselves; we felt incredibly lucky to be selected as one of only 50 companies in the UK to take part in the Pregnant Then Screwed pilot training accreditation scheme. Above this, it’s great to see our People & Culture team already implementing some of the learnings to make Total Media a fully inclusive workplace.

The growth of our board signified our commitment to people and in driving long-term sustainable growth as we welcomed our newly appointed CFO, James Cowing, and Sue Shaw joined as Non-Exec Chief People Officer.

During a challenging period, we've remained deeply attuned to our clients' needs, fostering collaborative efforts that have led to some truly innovative and award-worthy work. Our commitment is reflected by our very high client retention rate. By prioritising the well-being of our current clients and team, we've not only retained but also attracted new clients. Our success in implementing a robust business strategy is evident in our remarkable 90% pitch conversion rate, welcoming exceptional new brands into our agency's portfolio.

Our behavioural consultancy has seen growth in every aspect, from staffing numbers and our client base, to revenue and service offerings, where the expansion into management consultancy saw us launch our inaugural white paper on psychological safety.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

The enthusiasm and commitment of our team to deliver our ESG objectives has been a source of immense pride in 2023. While we have long been dedicated to leaving a legacy beyond media, our ESG efforts are now well-recognised as an integral part of life here, which has received growing recognition from the wider industry as shown by our growing trophy shelf, with us winning 6 ESG-focused awards this year.

We didn't pursue B Corp certification to boost our bottom line; instead, it served as compelling evidence, primarily to ourselves, of our commitment to fostering a culture that adheres to the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. As the first independent media agency in the UK to attain this certification, the result conveys high levels of trust.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

Although the widespread adoption of hybrid working brings many benefits in enabling our people to work more flexibly, the rapid pace at which it was rolled out meant that we were all learning on the job. Concerns around a loss of that agency “buzz” have thankfully not been founded. It’s great to see we have fostered a resilient culture that goes far beyond our agency walls.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

We’ve welcomed some incredible new clients into our agency this year with some of the campaigns kicking off in the new year, so I am excited to see this work come to life and to further embed them into our fantastic portfolio of clients.

Alongside this, we have some really exciting plans for our behavioural consultancy, Behave, with us expanding our marketing consultancy offering and branching out into new areas in management consultancy, including AI and Purpose – so watch this space!

Importantly, Behave will also be continuing the work with our charity partner, Young Westminster Foundation, in helping them to deliver crucial work to reduce youth violence in the borough.

Early in 2024, we will be opening a new office in the centre of Birmingham for our midlands agency, Total Media Connect, which will certainly be a high point!

What one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

I hope for a shift towards a more confident and assured industry. This may involve fostering a culture of continuous learning within the industry to help maintain and reclaim influential positions with clients, as well as investing in new talent to meet these objectives.

Which industry leader have you admired most in 2024?

Carolyn McCall, particularly after her strong performance with the MPs Committee.