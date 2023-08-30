supermarket aisles led this planner to launch Total Media's Creative Planning Team

Ella Britton has been on both sides of the field, starting her career at the advertising agency that was-once JWT (now Wunderman Thompson) and moving to the BBC just before lockdown. Having been at Total Media for a little over a year now, she launched Total Media’s first creative planning team.

She brought together 15- cross-functional experts from the agency to deliver transformative performance for their clients and the results speak for themselves. Since the team’s conception, TM has won £40 million of new business and generated £225k of incremental income from existing clients. The highlights include a Scholl cinema campaign inspired by the iconic Barbie foot arch to Rustlers taxi swarm- which saw branded taxis strategically “swarm” competitive retailers at specific times, driving cut through and on-street impact for the burger brand. Creative planning is now at the forefront of the agency's agenda and clients can’t get enough.

But what drew Ella to the creative life in the first place? Creative Salon finds out.