Pulling At Threads: Will The Twitter Rival Become The Next Big Playground for Brands?

In just five days since its launch on July 5, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Threads app reached 100 million sign-ups. By contrast, Elon Musk’s Twitter has over 250 million daily users and Instagram took a week to hit 100,000 users when it originally launched in 2010. Widely dubbed as a ‘Twitter Killer’, Threads not only intends to rival Twitter as a conversation app but also aims to position itself as a "positive’"counterpart. And brands appear to be rushing in.

“Threads are better with a Swoosh ,” read Nike’s first effort. In the UK, the traditional big four supermarkets, as well as Aldi and Lidl, M&S, Waitrose, Iceland, Ocado and Co-op have all signed up to Threads. Tesco posted a photo of a catwalk model wearing a shopping bag, captioned: “When your boss asked you to launch Tesco Threads but you misunderstood the assignment.” Amazon wrote the on Threads: “You can buy thread on Amazon.”

Since Elon Musk’s £38 billion takeover in October last year, Twitter has been plagued with controversy - from the reinstatement of questionable accounts to damaging brand impersonations. As a result, ad revenue has plummeted and while the hire of advertising veteran Linda Yaccarino seeks to salvage this problem, Threads may just be the final nail in the coffin. At the launch of Threads, Mark Zuckerberg said, “We are definitely focusing on kindness and making this a friendly place.”

The app is linked to Meta’s Instagram and gives new users, who have an Instagram account, the chance to fill their feed with Threads users they already follow on Instagram. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri further outlined the company's vision when he said last week that while politics and "hard news" would "inevitably" show up on Threads, the company wouldn't do "anything to encourage those verticals."

Is this what brands had been waiting for? Will the new Meta creation prove to be an effective advertising tool? We ask a host of industry experts for their take.