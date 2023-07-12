How are brands weaving themselves into Threads?

On July 5, Meta gave brands a brand-new text-first app to obsess over and schedule for - Threads.

A clone of Twitter in many regards, and in some, not - Threads comes at the optimum moment to attract Twitter's diminishing advertising spend and confidence, among other things. In less than a week, Threads has signed up 100 million users. And that is a big number when compared to other Twitter alternatives: Mastodon, BlueSky and T2 have so far achieved around 4.5 million, 50,000 and 9,200 users, respectively, to date, according to the platforms. While advertising is not yet available on Threads, brands are rushing in to take to the new platform to build audiences.

We have done a round-up of some of the most interesting brands on Threads right now.