Is the race for likes and followers on social media over for the younger generation?

Oliver Williams, head of digital performance, Total Media

Social media is not over for the younger generation. In terms of time spent, those 16-24 spend the highest amount of time daily on social platforms, with females spending almost three hours a day. This, when you consider the average person spends 16 hours a day awake, is a significant amount.

The younger generation clearly favours Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram, who all see the majority of their daily users come from the 16-24 demographic, with Snapchat seeing the highest at 38 per cent. However, TikTok far eclipses both Snapchat and Instagram by average time spent (50 minutes vs 33 and 30 respectively).

Whilst social media is not over, it is certainly seeing a shift to prioritising more meaningful interactions. Meta have moved away from “likes” as a measure of success, instead surfacing content to people's feeds based on the likelihood of meaningful engagement, such as commenting, which happens more regularly amongst friends rather than between the user and a brand or influencer. The younger generation favours video content with high engagement, such as TikTok and Instagram Reels. This is fuelling the continued growth of UGC as brands strive to produce enough video content to meet demand and remain visible in the algorithms.

Jessica Taylor, executive content director, adam&eveDDB

Social media is far from over for the younger generations, but for them its more about the social and less about the media.



10 years ago, us millennials broadcasted our perfectly poached eggs in the hopes of as many likes as possible. Our successors seek a more intimate and authentic form of connection. Proof of this can be seen in Snapchat’s continued lure as the platform of choice for teenagers seeking peer-2-peer connection, and the regular emergence of platforms like Discord and BeReal.



What we’re seeing feels like a return to social media pre-Facebook. To the days of blogs, forums and MSN Messenger. To social media before the ‘pay-2play’ era of advertising. We’re seeing the younger generations go to where the social is and not where the media is.



The challenge for advertisers is to get the balance right. To respectfully give young people the space they crave to connect. To join the party without being the unwelcome chaperone at the disco.

