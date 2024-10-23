Guinness' Dancing Can Displays Its Perfect Pour

The 30-second hero film, directed by Johnny Kelly and produced by BAFTA-winning Nexus Studios, was shot using is a blend of live-action and stop-motion techniques. Set to the lively “Guaglione” track by Perez Prado, just as in the 1994 ad, the spot celebrates the quality and cheer of enjoying the perfect pour at home while highlighting the charm and innovation of the product.

Anna MacDonald, Guinness GB marketing director, said, “We wanted to translate the excitement and desirability of the Nitrosurge device, that gives Guinness fans an enhanced pouring experience which delivers beautiful, great tasting Guinness, every time. It’s a true celebration of innovation, in a fun and engaging way.”

AMV BBDO creative team behind the campaign Anzhela Hayrabedyan and Luca Grosso said, “Whether it’s a person or a can, 30 years later, the excitement and joy of watching the liquid settle into the perfect pint of Guinness still rings true. The unique charm and craft of stop-frame animation was the answer to bring this emotion to life."

Johnny Kelly, director at Nexus Studios, said, “The original ‘Dancing Man’ video is one of my all-time favourite pieces of advertising, so it was a complete pleasure and terror to dance in its footprints. But I think our animator answered that conclusively. Our Guinness Can has moves I could only dream of.”

The campaign will run across Great Britain on TV, online, and social platforms in various formats, including 30, 20, 15, and 6-second versions, ensuring widespread reach and engagement .

Credits:

Client: Diageo

Brand: Guinness

Campaign title: Guinness Nitrosurge “Dancing Can”

Client name: Anna MacDonald, Nick Payman, Lauren Lewis, Colin Donnelly, Rosalind Healy and Stephen O’Kelly

Creative Agency: AMV BBDO

CCO: Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott

Creative Directors: Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott

Creative Team: Anzhela Hayrabedyan and Luca Grosso

Agency Planning Team: Sam Williams and Bea Farmelo

Agency Account Team: Nick Andrew, Ella Dolding and Harry Frohlich

Agency Production Team: Nick Godden and Kieran O’Malley

Motion Design Team: Frankie Leeks

Media Agency: PHD

Production Company: Nexus Studios

Director: Johnny Kelly

Executive Producer: Jason Bartholomew

Producer: Rebecca Archer

Production Manager: Tyler Antin

Art Director: Melanie Climent

Editor: Andrea Zantiras

Production Company: Yamination Studios

1st AD & Art Director: Drew Roper

Production Manager / MD: Juliet Carmen Teksnes

Lead Animator: Tim Allen

Animator: Tom Edgar

DOP: Sai Smith

Post-production Company: Coffee & TV

VFX Supervisor: Leo Costa @ Coffee & TV

Sound studio: Wave Studios

Audio Post-production: Wave Studios