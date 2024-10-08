Why McCain and adam&eveDDB Stormed The Effectiveness Awards

The move would be transformative, with the sustained investment reducing McCain’s price elasticity by 47 per cent and drive sales by 44 per cent, delivering a net profit of £26 million. At the end of this case, profit ROI was at £1.50 and on an upwards trajectory.

In addition to the Grand Prix, the McCain paper won The Channon Prize for Best New Learning and a Gold award.

Mark Hodge, VP Marketing, McCain said in the winning submission: "McCain is a global business. Through the UK’s activity, we have demonstrated in objective terms the power of long-term brand building. This has become an important case study for the global business.

At the core of this success story is the mindset shift to see brands as being built over years and decades, not quarters. This testament to long-term thinking is something that is now encouraged across markets as well as upheld in our own.

I’m proud of what we’ve achieved with our agency partners, through a long-standing relationship of trust and a shared commitment to the long-term goal. We had to be disciplined, focused and patient – but our shared belief in creative consistency and focusing our energy on the right things has truly paid off."

Will Grundy, a&eDDB's head of planning, said of the McCain case study: “The most interesting part isn’t just the incremental sales we’ve generated. It’s the way we’ve enabled McCain to charge more for their products by reducing price elasticity significantly. We’re able to have conversations with marketing teams about consistency over time and how that drives awareness and recognition. Now we can back that up with some really solid evidence on why it pays off at the bottom line, which makes the adam&eveDDB proposition even more compelling."

IPA Effectiveness Award Winners 2024 In Full

Special Prizes

Grand Prix:

McCain by adam&eveDDB: When the chips are down, margins matter. How a focus on longterm emotional brand building reduced price elasticity and increased profits for McCain

Effectiveness Company of the Year:

adam&eveDDB

Global Effectiveness Network of the Year:

TBWA\Worldwide

The Broadbent Prize for Best Dedication to Effectiveness:

Cadbury

Best B2B:

Procell, Duracell by VML: Beware of your Battery charger

Best Demonstration of Purpose (Not-For-Profit):

KhairKhwah, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (UK Government) by M&C Saatchi UK: How a 'well-wisher' transformed family planning in Pakistan

Best Small Budget:

Laithwaites, Direct Wines Limited by adam&eveDDB and Medialab Group: How we stopped at nothing to deliver a great payback for Laithwaites

The President’s Prize for Next Generation Brand Building:

Guinness, Diageo by AMV BBDO: Effectiveness in black and white: How Guinness supercharged growth in GB and Ireland

The Channon Prize for Best New Learning:

Gold Awards

Regional Market:

Guinness, Diageo by AMV BBDO: Effectiveness in black and white: How Guinness supercharged growth in GB and Ireland

Single Market:

Laithwaites, Direct Wines Limited by adam&eveDDB and Medialab Group: How we stopped at nothing to deliver a great payback for Laithwaites

Specsavers by MG OMD and Specsavers Creative: I Don't Go Yorkshire Tea, Bettys and Taylors of Harrogate by Lucky Generals and Goodstuff Communications: Long-term brand building done proper

Silver Awards

Not-for-profit Market: o Government Communication Service, UK Government by MG OMD: A new world standard in government media evaluation

KhairKhwah, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (UK Government) by M&C Saatchi UK: How a 'well-wisher' transformed family planning in Pakistan

Single Market:

Cadbury, Mondelēz by VCCP: Stop weeping on the sofa, start gifting with a poster: How

Cadbury won Christmas Concierge Car Wash by AFFINITY: How handcrafted text messages turned a business around

McDonald’s by Leo Burnett UK and OMD Group: McDonald's After Covid: Breaking Rules

And Stealing Hearts Procell, Duracell by VML: Beware of your Battery charger

Tesco Mobile by BBH and EssenceMediacom: Supermarket Mobile: How Tesco Mobile grew to a billion pound business by being helpful in a category that wasn’t

Bronze Awards

Global Market:

H&M by Digitas and H&M: The Search for Growth: How H&M transformed their business by going digital native

Regional Market:

Parodontax, Haleon by Grey London: Solving a long-term health problem by getting better at the short term

Not-for-profit:

Boundless, CSMA by Anything is Possible: Time for Fun - How boundless imagination = transformative creativity

Single Market:

ANZ New Zealand by TBWA\NZ: ANZ Bank: From dreaming big to knowing HOW



BBC by Havas Media UK: How a next-level paid media strategy helped rebuild love & relevance for the BBC

David Lloyd Clubs by The Kite Factory and TBWA\MCR: David Lloyd Clubs: A tale of taking the high road - premiumisation in the midst of a category price war

HSBC UK by VML: The value of a point of view

LNER by MG OMD and M&C Saatchi: Progress after the pandemic

Müller by VCCP: Out with the new, in with the old: how Müller turned the corner



Nurofen, Reckitt by McCann London: "It's all in your head": How Nurofen tackled a hidden health crisis to regain category leadership

Permian Strategic Partnership by Edelman: Vaccines for Anti-Vax Land

TEMPTATIONS™, Mars Inc. by adam&eveDDB: How the TEMPTATIONS™ brand resisted the seven deadly sins of product launches

The National Lottery by adam&eveDDB and iProspect: How The National Lottery used advertising to create its own luck, contributing an extra £689 million to Good Causes

Three UK, CK Hutchison Holdings by Wonderhood Studios and Zenith UK: Helping Peter

Pan come of age: Three and the effectiveness of grown-up marketing Vanguard, Vanguard Asset Management Limited by the7stars, AML Group, Analytic Partners and The Nursery: ‘Value to Investors’: how Vanguard’s brand advertising has helped transform the way Britain invests

Xero by december19 and House 337: Xero - How a healthy brand created a healthy business