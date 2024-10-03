Deconstructing Effectiveness (And How To Achieve It)

Les: One big issue is that demonstrating effectiveness is like painting the Forth Bridge—it never ends. You publish a case study, but as soon as it’s out, people say, “Yeah, but that was last year, and the world has changed”. New people come into the industry who haven’t read the work or just don’t believe it, dismissing it as old news. We also have a measurement problem. Most businesses don’t measure everything they need to in order to capture the full payback from marketing, which makes it hard for them to justify spending. Too many businesses still measure success based on clicks or short-term metrics, which doesn’t capture the true value of what we do. We’re constantly having to learn, make the case, and convince people. Another big issue is the business model—billing for hours, etc. We’re in a bit of a hole there as an industry.

Will: I agree, Les. On an industry level, I think we suffer from a big "brand problem”. Too many decision-makers see marketing, and - by extension - creative agencies, as a cost rather than an investment. There’s been some shift in that thinking, but research from the IPA shows it’s still an overwhelming perception. We’ve yet to fully prove our value as a long-term investment rather than just a cost to be cut when times get tough. It’s easy to celebrate the amazing value we generate, especially when looking at IPA Effectiveness Awards. But the reality is, those awards represent the exception rather than the norm. We’ll know we’ve succeeded when those awards aren’t needed as a signal of value anymore. There’s a long tail of clients, agencies, and marketing departments that are far from where we are in terms of effectiveness. There’s still a lot of work to do.

Les: Yeah, I think there’s this idea, as you said, that we should be seen as an investment, not a cost. And that’s really difficult to achieve. You might get some clients to buy into that emotionally, but you’ll never get finance directors to see it that way in their accounting because accounting standards just don’t allow it. We’re also seen by too many people as a commodity. It’s like, “How many hours of this person can I get for this rate?” as if we’re buying sugar or pork bellies. But what we want to be is more like, well, Taylor Swift—there’s only one, and you pay any price for her. That’s my personal view, obviously.

Martin: I have so much to say about this. If you tried to write an IPA Effectiveness Award for advertising agencies, you couldn’t do it—we’re making less money, as Les said, because the model is antiquated and puts a ceiling on what we do. You can only ever make your day rate, and that gets cut anyway. We need to shift from charging based on the time it takes to create advertising - which is getting faster with AI - to charging based on the value we add. That’s the shift that needs to happen. It’s easier said than done, but if we start charging for outputs and outcomes, it would be more efficient than timesheets. The value we add should be rewarded.

Advertising agencies also have a branding problem. We’re often seen as the people who do the "colouring in" instead of being recognised as creative consultants for the brand itself. People in advertising are smart and creative, but they’re often stuck in a narrow box. The industry could do a much better job selling itself and adding value, but many agencies are stuck in a race to the bottom and don’t have the confidence to break out of it.

Les: I think reframing it like that—saying, “Hire us and we’ll increase your profits by 10 per cent”—does change what a company should be willing to pay. But actually doing that is hard. When I sell research services, I sometimes get pushback on the cost. I say, “This research should easily save you 10 per cent of your media budget, so it’s worth up to 10 per cent of your media spend”. In reality, it’s only 0.1 per cent of their media budget, so it’s clearly great value. But as an industry, we’re not good at framing things this way. We’re stuck in a silly cost-plus accounting model.

Martin: You're restricted in terms of your ability to be creative with your commercial model, and everyone else is playing the same game, right? It’s strange in pitches where it all comes down to day rates, and everyone’s just competing to be the cheapest.

Les: It was much nicer when it was full service and commission. But the other issue is that the industry, the wider marketing industry, has become far more competitive. When I started, there were four TV channels and a handful of radio stations. Now, we have countless TV channels, and the internet is basically an infinite number of channels. So, no matter what we do, it’s always going to be harder in a world of almost perfect competition.

Martin: Historically, research has had a fundamental flaw: it asks people how they feel, rather than actually measuring how they feel. People’s responses can differ from what they truly feel. Over time, we’ll have better ways to measure actual feelings—heart rate, brain scans, and so on. Eventually, that technology will become less intrusive and more natural to use.

Some clients are already using neuro-testing. Mars does it, Dr. Oetker does it, and McDonald's as well. System 1 is trying to understand how people feel, though they still rely on asking. In the future, if we can link those emotions to purchasing behaviour, we'll see a clear link between emotional engagement and profit. That’s the potential, but the technology isn't quite there yet.

Les: Yeah, the technology’s not quite there. I’m quite sceptical about most neuroscience approaches. I know a bit about this stuff—I’ve got a master’s in cognitive science—and a lot of it is so crude. It doesn’t do nearly as much as it claims. The most sophisticated technology we have for understanding human emotions is still people themselves. We’re really good at understanding each other. I’m a huge fan of artificial intelligence (AI), but one of the greatest advantages is hiring people who are truly in tune with others. That’s true of all our planners—they’re not just sitting there reading statistics or semiotics books. They’re people who are genuinely interested in other people and have a natural intuition for it.

Will: That’s a great point. The risk with technology is that you mechanise something that is an intensely human skill. I think I sit somewhere between Martin and Les on this. The tools that help us make better, more effective work are worth experimenting with, but they can never replace the need for brilliantly empathetic people who can understand why someone chooses cornflakes over Rice Krispies. These tools can never replace the importance of actually measuring the real-world impact on the other side.

Martin: I really like what you’re saying about empathy, intuition, and gut feel because that's what "Feeling First" is. It’s system one thinking—it’s that instinctive sense of, "I feel like people think or feel this way, and this brand needs to be positioned here”. That still has a massive role to play. That's what I really love about our "Feeling First" approach. It's grounded in the truth of how humans behave.

Les: Exactly. We've always said that the best planners are those who can think in both ways. We used to say it's the physicist who plays the violin or the English graduate with a quirky interest in maths. You need both kinds of thinking. For instance, AI can speed up many parts of the process, freeing you up to do the things only a human can do. It’s great for research—if you need to find out about an issue, you can do it quickly and easily. But as Martin said, you still need to get into people's living rooms, talk to ordinary members of the public, and understand them on that level.