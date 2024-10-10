Currys Campaign Reminds People Of The Fun Of Shopping I.R.L.

In the 30-second film, a group of die-hard online shoppers are introduced to the shopping experience of a real store. As they try to interact with the physical world as though it were digital, they are blown away by the real-life experience - literally in the case of a customer trying out a hairdryer. To add to the sense of satire and fun, the filming style follows a documentary look and feel with handheld camera work. This helped the creatives capture multiple vignettes in a single shoot day to support a narrative that is set up and delivered by a store manager.

AMV BBDO creative directors Jeremy Tribe and Dave Westland say, “Currys have a fantastic online set-up, but their commitment to stores and personal expertise is their biggest competitive advantage. So the idea of die-hard online shoppers opening their eyes to the wonders of real-life stores seemed like a great business insight and, importantly, really funny.”

The new spot is part of an ongoing brand platform that has seen ROI supercharged for the brand. Every marketing pound spent has been paid back into the business by increasing sales and while this has already seen compelling growth in ROI in the previous year, this was turbo-charged by +44 per cent YoY. Along with this, the work has pushed Currys to the #1 spot for knowledgeable and helpful staff, made it the #1 preference, opening up clear space from Amazon and the campaign work has become #1 for comms awareness.

Rebecca Dorfman, Managing Partner at Spark Foundry says, “We want everyone to know the benefit of shopping in-store at Currys. To do this, we built a dual-level media strategy, focussed on mimicking the window-shopping experience at scale. Launching with a nationwide TV campaign, we are doubling down with contextual placements in digital retail spaces and on expert review sites encouraging people to visit Currys in-store to 'See It, Feel It, Try It' IRL.”

The 30” film will run on TV and online along with static banners for Roku to form part of its landing page. It launches this week, running for 15 weeks, just in time for the festive period and new year sales.

Credits

Client: Currys

Brand: Currys

Campaign title: Amazing Us

Client name: Dan Rubel, Aisling Lancaster, Martin Burke and Harriet Gorman

CCO: Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott

Creative Director: Jez Tribe and Dave Westland

Creative Team: Will Brookwell and Louis Prenaud

Agency Planning Team: Sam Williams

Agency Account Team: Alex Bird, Jonny White, Annabel Jerome and Tayo Ruddock

Agency Producer: Rory Elms

Media Agency: Spark Foundry

Media Agency Team: Rebecca Dorfman, Elizabeth Swadling, Oli Moore and Olivia Chads

Production Company: Red Studios

Director: Greg Bell @ Nice Shirt

Production Co. Producer: Richard Martin @ Nice Shirt