Five Things We Learned… About The Growth of Guinness

Like the rest of the world, when Covid-19 hit, the beer industry went into crisis mode as the hospitality sector shut down. But despite the many challenges it faced, Guinness successfully navigated through the disruption while building its brand creatively and commercially.

Marketing has been a core ingredient to Guinness over its rich history, and it was potentially never more important than over the last four years when it has grown to become the best-selling pint for the first time in its history.

Its partnership with long-standing advertising agency AMV BBDO cannot be underestimated during that period, where it underlined the distinctiveness of the brand and its role in social occasions to help Guinness enter a new era.

In 2020, even before Covid-19, the leading beer brands were seeing a decline in sales while the booming popularity of craft beer was also on the wane. The enforced closure of licensed premises across the UK and Ireland due to the restrictions imposed during the pandemic especially impacted Guinness as a drink for social occasions. This resulted in the brand choosing to support pubs financially in their own time of need.

It also gave the marketing team a chance to take stock and consider its communications for when the time came for a return to normality.

This strategy consisted of four principles: opening up the brand to appeal to more adults and occasions; balancing reach and relevance throughout the year; creating culture as both input and output; and placing even more of an emphasis on its distinctiveness.

This would see it lose the ‘Made of More’ brand platform to become more inviting and communal, with all marketing in the two territories created to meet the strategic plan. It led to the release of six campaigns led by ‘Welcome Back’ - an ad that ran when people returned to social situations, featuring items that perhaps reminded them of a pint of Guinness.