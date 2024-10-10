Work Of The Week: Currys' in Real Life; M&S's Energy; Royal Mail Send's it Your Way and More...

“See it, Feel it, Try it” for Currys by AMV BBDO

Currys, the UK’s largest tech retailer, is raising the laughing bar once again with the latest instalment of its “Beyond Techspectations” campaign. The new film emphasises the value of in-store shopping, where customers can truly “see it, feel it, try it” before they buy. This humorous spot reaffirms Currys' position as the go-to destination for tech expertise and personalised service, reinforcing that the in-store experience is crucial for making confident, informed purchases in a tech-driven world.

