Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: Currys' in Real Life; M&S's Energy; Royal Mail Send's it Your Way and More...
The best creative, curated
10 October 2024
“See it, Feel it, Try it” for Currys by AMV BBDO
Currys, the UK’s largest tech retailer, is raising the laughing bar once again with the latest instalment of its “Beyond Techspectations” campaign. The new film emphasises the value of in-store shopping, where customers can truly “see it, feel it, try it” before they buy. This humorous spot reaffirms Currys' position as the go-to destination for tech expertise and personalised service, reinforcing that the in-store experience is crucial for making confident, informed purchases in a tech-driven world.
'The Power To Do It All' for Lloyds by adam&eveDDB
Lloyds, the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider, today launches its biggest-ever multi-channel campaign celebrating its refreshed and rebranded mobile banking app. The fully integrated campaign, created in partnership with creative agency adam&eveDDB, global brand consultancy Wolff Olins and media agency Zenith, brings together more than 500 different assets.
'Reasons why you’ll drive away happy every time' for Kwik Fit by VCCP
Kwik Fit, the leading automotive maintenance provider, has unveiled its latest campaign, developed by creative agency of record VCCP. The light-hearted, integrated campaign aims to showcase how Kwik Fit ensures customers "drive away happy every time", by putting Kwik Fit’s highly trained staff and advanced services front and centre.
‘Big Autumn Energy’ for M&S by Mother
The second phase of M&S’s Big Autumn Energy campaign has launched, focusing on menswear. ‘Big Autumn Energy’ was developed by Mother as part of M&S’s ongoing journey to reshape for growth by broadening its appeal and elevating style perceptions. M&S is bucking the Autumn trend to bunker down, instead showing how the new season can be full of optimism and style with a big energy wardrobe.
'Send It Your Way' for Royal Mail by AMV BBDO
Royal Mail launches a new campaign in the run-up to Christmas, highlighting the variety of ways customers can send parcels through the company’s expanded range of drop off and collection options. Created by AMV BBDO, the 'Send It Your Way' campaign shows how Royal Mail has made it even easier to send parcels thanks to the launch of lockers and Collect+sites, in addition to at-home collection service, Parcel Collect.
‘No.1 Always Comes First’ for Waitrose by Saatchi&Saatchi
Waitrose’s premium No.1 range has embraced a fresh campaign that showcases the brand’s commitment to high-quality food while resonating with food lovers’ priorities. This initiative, created in partnership with Saatchi & Saatchi, humorously emphasizes the importance of savouring exceptional food in everyday life.
‘Change Their Story’ for Barnardo’s by BBH
Leading children’s charity Barnardo’s is launching ‘Change Their Story’, a new campaign that creatively adopts artificial intelligence to show how the organisation’s support can change lives for the better. Designed to drive fundraising during current economic challenges, the campaign communicates the emotional journey children can travel through to early adulthood and how intervention from Barnardo’s can change the direction of their lives.
'Make the world a Refuge' by AMV BBDO
Refuge, the UK charity dedicated to supporting women and children experiencing domestic violence, is shining a spotlight on the often invisible forms of abuse that plague relationships. Teaming up with actress Billie Piper, Refuge is using the power of storytelling to reveal the hidden realities of coercive control, financial abuse, tech abuse, and emotional manipulation—forms of abuse that often go unnoticed and unreported.