M&S Focuses on Menswear in 'Big Autumn Energy'
The second instalment of the campaign, developed by Mother, shows how the season can be styled
04 October 2024
The second phase of M&S’s Big Autumn Energy campaign has launched, focusing on menswear.
‘Big Autumn Energy’ was developed by Mother as part of M&S’s ongoing journey to reshape for growth by broadening its appeal and elevating style perceptions. M&S is bucking the Autumn trend to bunker down, instead showing how the new season can be full of optimism and style with a big energy wardrobe.
The new campaign aims to increase consideration amongst a broader, younger and more fashion-led consumer whilst continuing to appeal to the M&S heartland. The 30-second film, directed by Lope Serrano, AKA Canada, features Jon Kortajarena as he showcases the fashion aesthetic punctuated by ordinary, everyday scenarios, set to the electronic dance track, Turn Down for What - by DJ Snake & Lil Jon. The stills bring the spirit of the film to life in a similarly elevated style, increasing the brand’s fashion credibility among a more fashion-led consumer.
