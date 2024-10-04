M&S_AUTUMN

M&S Focuses on Menswear in 'Big Autumn Energy'

The second instalment of the campaign, developed by Mother, shows how the season can be styled

04 October 2024

The second phase of M&S’s Big Autumn Energy campaign has launched, focusing on menswear. 

‘Big Autumn Energy’ was developed by Mother as part of M&S’s ongoing journey to reshape for growth by broadening its appeal and elevating style perceptions. M&S is bucking the Autumn trend to bunker down, instead showing how the new season can be full of optimism and style with a big energy wardrobe. 

The new campaign aims to increase consideration amongst a broader, younger and more fashion-led consumer whilst continuing to appeal to the M&S heartland. The 30-second film, directed by Lope Serrano, AKA Canada, features Jon Kortajarena as he showcases the fashion aesthetic punctuated by ordinary, everyday scenarios, set to the electronic dance track, Turn Down for What - by DJ Snake & Lil Jon.  The stills bring the spirit of the film to life in a similarly elevated style, increasing the brand’s fashion credibility among a more fashion-led consumer. 

Credits

Brand: M&S Clothing and Home

Campaign: Big Autumn Energy

Client: Anna Braithwaite, Marketing Director - Clothing and Home

Creative: Mother Design and Mother 

Media: Mindshare 

Production: Canada 

Director: Lope Serrano AKA Canada

DoP: Christopher Ripley

1st AD: Robert Blishen

Managing Partner / EP: Marta Bobic

EP: Daisy Gautier 

Producer: Fred Bonham Carter

Production Manager: Savvas Stavrou

Production Designer: Arthur De Borman

Location Manager: James Khoury @ Salt

SFX: Matter SFX

Stylist: Sam Ranger

MUA: Rebecca Wordingham

Hair Stylist (WW): Amidat Giwa @ Bryant

Hair Stylist (MW): Tom Wright

Manicurist: Saffron Goddard

Choreographer: Supple Nam

Edit: Cabin 

Lead Editor: Carlos Font Clos @ Cabin

2nd Editor: Lainy Black

Assistant Editor: Victoria Man

Senior Producer: Caylee Banz

Post production: ETC

Shoot Supervisor: Michael (Chappers) Chapman
VFX Supervisor: Sole Martin
Colourist: Jason Wallis
Compositors: Tane Welham, Daniel Brewster, Amy Smith, Josh Methven
CG Generalist: Baptiste Gueusquin
VFX Editorial: Kingsley Bailey

EP: Vic Lovejoy
Producer: Katie Sharpe

Sound: 750mph

Sound Engineer: Mark Hellaby
Producer: Aishah Amodu

