Royal Mail Promotes Making Parcel-Posting Easier Than Ever

Royal Mail launches a new campaign in the run-up to Christmas, highlighting the variety of ways customers can send parcels through the company’s expanded range of drop off and collection options.

Created by AMV BBDO, the “Send It Your Way” campaign shows how Royal Mail has made it even easier to send parcels thanks to the launch of lockers and Collect+sites, in addition to at-home collection service, Parcel Collect.

The campaign raises awareness of the more than 5,000 new parcel drop-off points which have been added to Royal Mail’s network this year, as part of the company’s strategy to make sending parcels as convenient as possible for people with busy lives. In a series of vignettes, a 30-second film, directed by Finn McGough through Red Studios, builds an emotional connection with the audience as it shows parcels guided through various hands using both real staff and actors posting and collecting parcels.

The film highlights three ways to send parcels using Royal Mail – dropping them off at a parcel locker, handing in packages at Collect + retailers - and through doorstep collection service, Parcel Collect. It also shows how savings can be made by buying postage online.

The film opens with a close-up of a grandma wrapping up a toy rabbit in a box and then cuts to her buying postage online and dropping the parcel off at a parcel locker. In the next scene, a child hands a parcel to a Collect + shopkeeper. To highlight the Parcel Collect service, the film then shows a small business owner handing a stack of parcels to a postie on the doorstep.

The film ends with shots of customers’ hands relaxing, showing the time that can be saved with Royal Mail handling parcel deliveries.