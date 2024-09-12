Summer 2024: How Brands Navigated Euros, Olympics and Viral Trends

Coca-Cola and the Olympics are two of the world’s biggest cultural cornerstones. For the first time ever their celebration of the 2024 games will be powered by social media and Influencers. This campaign represents the new order of brand marketing. Coca-Cola and the Olympics are the only brands that can bring global communities together on such a grand scale, testimony to their incredible long-standing relationship. It’s Magic When The World Comes Together will define our summer of sport, powering community and fandom not experienced for generations.

The Coca-Cola 'Embrace Can' was about putting the spirit of both Coca-Cola and the Olympics in the hands of consumers in a tangible way. We wanted people to physically experience the act of togetherness and connection, even if it was just through two Coca-Cola cans coming together. For Coca-Cola, the product is our number one medium, so it's the most powerful place to land our message. But it also requires the most brutal simplicity of thought and design. You're playing with an icon - you have to elevate it, not clutter it. And most importantly, we can't let on shelf cut-through suffer. So our design team went through numerous iterations, experimenting with different illustrations and placements to ensure the hug felt natural and visually appealing. We also wanted to make sure the cans worked both individually and as a pair, each telling part of the story.

The final result, with the illustration of one side of a hug on each can, perfectly captures the spirit of togetherness we were aiming for. It's a simple yet powerful reminder that even the smallest gestures can create a sense of connection. By collaborating with three French artists - Laura Normand, Aurelia Durand and Bruno Mangyoku - we aimed to re-enforce the spirit of diversity and unity that is unique to the Olympic movement.

When you're working with two of the world's most recognisable pieces of brand design - the Coca-Cola script and the Olympic rings - you don't take this task lightly. Not only do you want to respect the power of both brands, but you want to live up to the heritage that comes with them. And on top of that, the whole world was watching.