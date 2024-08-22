15 Great British McDonald’s Ads to Celebrate 50 Years

McDonald's Drive for Consistency Through Partnerships

Emily Somers, former vice president of marketing and food development for McDonald’s UK shared her continued admiration for the the brand, explaining that its agency partnerships are vital.

“Key to McDonald’s continued success is its deep understanding of the role it plays in people’s lives and to never overplay it. We used to talk about the need to stay ‘half a step ahead’ – that way it could still pleasantly surprise its customers – it’s a delicate balance but that is key to its ongoing relevance in culture,” says Somers.

She adds that its strong sense of brand personality aims to convey a sense of joy, ease, optimism and authenticity to customers. This is consistent across all aspects of the business, not just the marketing, helping build strong brand codes through all customer touchpoints.

McDonald’s is unquestionably a marketing machine the world over and rarely changes its agency partners, having worked with Leo Burnett in the UK for 35 years. Outside of the UK, it also holds long-term associations with various DDB agencies, TBWA and Wieden + Kennedy for its creative output.

“They demand a lot from their partners but in return, partners get huge amounts back. McDonald’s offers respect and values longevity in its partnerships,” explains Somers, who claims those relationships are now so engrained they are more important and bigger than any individual CMO, CEO or agency lead. So there is little risk of a new personality coming in and shaking things up with a sudden pitch.

“It’s Engrained in the agency DNA as a result, because they are the custodians of the brand and understand it as closely as the marketing team does," she adds.

To help plan for both the long-and-short-term business needs, marketers involve their agencies in business problems and include them in areas that might usually be seen as beyond their remits, to operate as true business partners and advisers. They work in partnership to help build the marketing calendar, ensuring that the communications architecture effectively meets company needs, with return on marketing spend a measurement that steers any necessary fine-tuning.

As a result of the work that is put into the planning, it is rarely a business that changes strategy on a whim, pivoting only in the event of unforeseen events – for example, the recent price offers being pushed alongside its anniversary celebrations, having revealed a drop in sales during the first quarter of this year.

To make that work, the marketers fully invite the agency in, involving them in business problems and expecting involvement beyond their usual remit, Somers reveals. That means they can truly act as business partners and advisers – it’s seen as a huge privilege by the agency which then goes above and beyond in return.

It also gives them an understanding of both short-term and long-term plans driving the business around perception building and action-driving, ensuring that the marketing calendar is finely tuned while the communications architecture frames the jobs that need to be carried out and then uses return on marketing spend to help in this fine-tuning.