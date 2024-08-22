15 Great British McDonald’s Ads to Celebrate 50 Years
As McDonald's UK turns 50, dive into a nostalgic journey through decades of iconic ads and cherished memories
22 August 2024
Nostalgia is like a time-traveling emotional rollercoaster that takes us back to an era where everything seemed a tad simpler and infinitely cooler. It’s that magical moment when a catchy tune, a vintage snapshot, or a childhood movie makes us yearn for the days when our biggest worry was whether to have chocolate or vanilla ice cream.
So when McDonald's announces that it's celebrating 50 years in Britain, it's hard not to reminisce on campaigns involving brand mascot Ronald McDonald and his motely crew.
Leo Burnett's recent anniversary campaign for the QSR brand is a smashing blast from the past, transporting us back to when birthday bashes at this fast-food chain were the pinnacle of party prowess.
Shot in the UK’s first McDonald's, this 1980s-inspired ad isn’t just a nostalgia trip; it’s a reminder of when the Happy Meal was the ultimate birthday perk, and a visit to McDonald's was the highlight of any kid's day.
Over the years, McDonald’s UK has danced through a few creative partnerships, each one adding its flavour to the mix. It all started with an eight-year relationship with Colman & Partners (now Havas Worldwide.) After a brief flirtation with DMB&B (acquired by Publicis in 2002) and Saatchi & Saatchi, the Golden Arches finally found "the one" in 1986 with Leo Burnett—proving that, just like in life, it sometimes takes a few tries to find the perfect match.
Thirty-five years later, this partnership has served up some of the quirkiest and most memorable ads. From Happy Meal parties with Ronald McDonald to the beloved “I’m Lovin’ It” campaign slogan and unforgettable characters like the Hamburglar and Grimace, Leo Burnett and McDonald's have crafted a legacy of advertising excellence.
McDonald's Drive for Consistency Through Partnerships
Emily Somers, former vice president of marketing and food development for McDonald’s UK shared her continued admiration for the the brand, explaining that its agency partnerships are vital.
“Key to McDonald’s continued success is its deep understanding of the role it plays in people’s lives and to never overplay it. We used to talk about the need to stay ‘half a step ahead’ – that way it could still pleasantly surprise its customers – it’s a delicate balance but that is key to its ongoing relevance in culture,” says Somers.
She adds that its strong sense of brand personality aims to convey a sense of joy, ease, optimism and authenticity to customers. This is consistent across all aspects of the business, not just the marketing, helping build strong brand codes through all customer touchpoints.
McDonald’s is unquestionably a marketing machine the world over and rarely changes its agency partners, having worked with Leo Burnett in the UK for 35 years. Outside of the UK, it also holds long-term associations with various DDB agencies, TBWA and Wieden + Kennedy for its creative output.
“They demand a lot from their partners but in return, partners get huge amounts back. McDonald’s offers respect and values longevity in its partnerships,” explains Somers, who claims those relationships are now so engrained they are more important and bigger than any individual CMO, CEO or agency lead. So there is little risk of a new personality coming in and shaking things up with a sudden pitch.
“It’s Engrained in the agency DNA as a result, because they are the custodians of the brand and understand it as closely as the marketing team does," she adds.
To help plan for both the long-and-short-term business needs, marketers involve their agencies in business problems and include them in areas that might usually be seen as beyond their remits, to operate as true business partners and advisers. They work in partnership to help build the marketing calendar, ensuring that the communications architecture effectively meets company needs, with return on marketing spend a measurement that steers any necessary fine-tuning.
As a result of the work that is put into the planning, it is rarely a business that changes strategy on a whim, pivoting only in the event of unforeseen events – for example, the recent price offers being pushed alongside its anniversary celebrations, having revealed a drop in sales during the first quarter of this year.
To make that work, the marketers fully invite the agency in, involving them in business problems and expecting involvement beyond their usual remit, Somers reveals. That means they can truly act as business partners and advisers – it’s seen as a huge privilege by the agency which then goes above and beyond in return.
It also gives them an understanding of both short-term and long-term plans driving the business around perception building and action-driving, ensuring that the marketing calendar is finely tuned while the communications architecture frames the jobs that need to be carried out and then uses return on marketing spend to help in this fine-tuning.
“Having worked with other franchise businesses I can attest to the fact that McDonald's has it right. Hard-won trust between the leadership team and franchisees that is never taken for granted. Franchisee representatives are involved throughout the planning cycle.”
Emily Somers, former VP of marketing for McDonald's UK
The company is obsessive about customer experience aiming to ensure a continuous flow of customers through its restaurants, Somers says. “I remember the 2012 Olympics and how they managed the tens of thousands of customers visiting the megastore in the Olympic park, yet the queue was constantly moving and no one had to wait more than a few minutes. They obsess about the small stuff to make the overall experience as good as can be,”
With almost 1,500 locations in the UK alone, the alignment of the company’s leadership and its franchisees is also crucial.
“Having worked with other franchise businesses I can attest to the fact that McDonald's has it right. Hard-won trust between the leadership team and franchisees that is never taken for granted. Franchisee representatives are involved throughout the planning cycle,” concludes Somers.
And on that note, let's look back at some of McDonald's most memorable ads from the past 50 years in the UK.
You'll Enjoy The Difference (1977)
In October 1974, Powis Street in Woolwich, south-east London, got its first taste of the golden arches and the Big Mac invasion began. McDonald's picked this corner of London to plant its flag and flipped its first burger in the UK.
The launch was attended by Mayor Len Squirrel and popular DJ Ed "Stewpot" Stewart and showcased the All-Star Meal—featuring a hamburger, fries, and a triple thick shake for 48p.
The first advertisement appeared on UK cinema screens in 1975 and by the following year, it had broadcast its inaugural TV ad.
When McDonald's first hit the UK, it had to teach Brits the joy of fast food, touting its 100 per cent beef burgers, world-famous fries, and triple-thick milkshakes as "a complete meal that’s 100 per cent pure quality."
With a cheeky "You’ll enjoy the difference," the chain wasn’t just serving food—it was dishing out a slice of American cool, shaking up the UK high street with a fresh, irresistible flavour.
We've Got Time For You (1983)
Nearly a decade after breaking into the UK market, McDonald's doubled down on its customer-friendly image. A 1983 ad perfectly captured this, showcasing the diversity of London’s McDonald's patrons—from young families enjoying post-cinema meals to nurses grabbing a quick lunch break. The message was clear: McDonald’s had something for everyone, no matter who you were or where you were headed.
A Visit To McDonald's Makes Your Day (1988)
As the 80s wound down, Leo Burnett swooped in to take over the McDonald’s account, ushering in a new era of creativity. CFCs ceased to be used in all McDonald's foam packaging and the 300th restaurant opened in Dagenham.
In a 60-second spot, we follow a young Robin Kermode—who would later star in Iron Lady and Never the Twain—as he navigates a series of everyday hurdles. From crowded trains brimming with schoolchildren (including a young Daniella Westbrook) to being late for a meeting and losing a shoe in an elevator, Kermode’s journey is fraught with frustrations. Yet, a visit to McDonald’s at the end of the day brings a much-needed smile to his face.
McDonald's Makes Your Day (1991)
Back in the 90s, when the high streets were thriving and a trip to McDonald's after a busy day day was a treat we all looked forward to.
During his McDonald's era, film director Ken Loach crafted a well known ads of the brand in the 90s. While the director doesn't rate this as one of his top pieces of work, this ad depicting a tyipcal day up the British highstreets is well remmebered.
The humourous clip featured a young Susan Cookson, now known for stints in Casualty and Emmerdale shopping with her bored partner who just wants a McDonald's.
Other ads of the 90s would see direction from Tony Kaye of American History X fame and Simon Cheek, who gave us another well know ad, 'Clever Daddy'.
There's Nothing Quite Like a McDonald's (1992)
This one just might prickle a few strands of your memory. In 1992, McDonald's had a new jingle. And what better way to promote it than an ad with Ronald McDonald and a bunch of overzealous children?
Ronald and the kids want to teach everyone the new song, so out pops a music stave and the kids get to work with colourful umbrellas and enthusiastic vocals to perform the new jingle. What was particularly smart was how the umbrellas represented the notes on the stave and the children would move the notes as they sang.
Ancient Recipe (2000)
Cracking into the 21st century, McDonald's paid tribute to vintage kung-fu cinema with high-flying energy to promote their limited edition Chinese menu. Because what better way to celebrate culinary fusion than with a side of cinematic kicks and punches?
The ad starts with how most kung-fu fights begin, with comical sass and a plot to steal the brand's new recipe. The McDonald's employee decides that's not going to happen and so the stereotypical martial arts bout begins. With the 'evil one' defeated, we can all still enjoy a Chinese McRib and some Lemon Chicken.
The company launched its first UK website this year as well. The following year it would name Sir Geoff Hurst as McDonald's director of football as it began a long-term association with grass roots football.
Safe at Home (2002)
Over the years McDonald's has had its fair share of silly ads. Especially when featuring Ronald McDonald. This particular ad features The Crystal's Classic 'Da Doo Ron-Ron', reimagined to teach kids to take care around the home.
The ad opens with Ronald McDonald surprising a group of kids playing at home and parading them around the house, explaining many of how they could get hurt and how to avoid it. An appearance from a talking box of matches and a sinister skull and cross-bones, the ad isn't even one of the quirkiest ads featuring the brand's mascot.
Things that make you go Mmm! (2002/2003)
Although it only lasted two years, 'Things That Make You Go Mmm' is a memorable tagline from McDonald's in the early noughties. It featured a reimagined version of the C+C Music Factory hit, "Things that Make You Go Hmmmm".
Looking at the ad now, it's a time capsule of 2000s fashion, rap music and general cheesiness that spilt out from the 90s.
Funnily enough, the phrase made a sort of comeback this year with the ''A Little More Mmm' campaign. Cause a McDonald's Double Cheeseburger is just 'mmmmmm'!
I'm Lovin' It (2003)
If you're thinking about good audio brands, then McDonald's 'I'm Lovin' It' will spring to mind. It was initially launched in 2003, more than two decades later and it's a staple catchphrase.
The song, performed by Justin Timberlake, was originally written as a jingle by Pharrell Williams, Tom Batoy, Franco Tortora, and Andreas Forberger. Released as a single on November 20, 2003, it became a chart hit in several European countries, reaching the top 20 in Greece, Ireland, and the Netherlands.
The track was leaked initially as a single without any mention of its involvement with McDonald's. Perhaps to get people to enjoy the track before associating it as a brand jingle. McDonald's eventually announced its partnership with Timberlake and what was only supposed to run for two years, now sits rent-free in all our minds today.
First Day (2012)
In 2012, McDonald's UK decided it was high time to show some love to British and Irish farmers with their Farm Forward program. Meanwhile, they also rolled out the Happy Readers campaign, aimed at distributing millions of beloved books to families.
In this ad though, it zeroes in on a man grappling with the classic first-day-on-the-job overload. We've all been there. First day at a new job. The jitters are high.
It’s no surprise; anyone in his position would be equally bewildered. At lunch, he retreats to a moment of familiarity and blows away the paper wrapping on his straw, catching the eye of the girl from his office.
Welcome Back (2020)
In early July 2020, as everyone celebrated the easing of lockdown restrictions, McDonald’s joined in with a fanfare of its own. Their 40-second ad, titled ‘Welcome Back,’ captured nationwide enthusiasm as the fast-food chain resumed take-away, Drive-thru, and McDelivery services. The commercial illustrated the sheer delight of returning to familiar McDonald’s routines.
Opening with a young girl anxiously peering through her window for her McDelivery. It follows the sheer delight and anticipation as McDonald’s fulfilled the long-awaited cravings of its customers, all to Mark Morrison’s ‘Return of the Mack’.
We Deliver (2021)
It should be safe to say that by this point, you don't need a logo or brand name to recognise McDonald's. Those arches say it all.
In this cleverly understated campaign, the chain promotes its home delivery service with posters showcasing a variety of British homes—from terraced houses to tower blocks—featuring just half of the iconic yellow arches and the straightforward message: ‘We Deliver.’
It’s minimalist to the point of being almost conspicuous, grabbing your attention effortlessly. And, by ditching the logo, it avoids the usual commercial blare, engaging viewers in a manner that sparks curiosity rather than irritation.
Hungry Eyes (2021)
To highlight the thrill of ordering a McDelivery, ‘Hungry Eyes’ demonstrated the irresistible nature of McDonald’s food through the expressive reactions of people receiving their food. Accompanied by the 1980s hit ‘Hungry Eyes’ by Eric Carmen, the campaign captured the range of emotions—anticipation, excitement, envy, and delight—that a McDelivery inspires.
The ad underscored McDonald's special bond with its customers. Meanwhile, a second film took a closer look at the private, quirky rituals people reserve for their McDelivery moments at home, offering a peek into their fast food habits behind closed doors.
One's Lovin' It (2022)
For the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, McDonald’s launched a sophisticated campaign that honoured Her Majesty's 70-year reign with a regal touch. As an official partner, the fast-food giant updated its iconic branding with a temporary slogan, revamped packaging that added a touch of elegance and a special Five Note Sting jingle recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
In preparation for the bank holiday weekend, it introduced several changes to its menu including the Quarter Pounder with Cheese which was rebranded as the Royale with Cheese.
Fancy A McDonald's (2023)
With its latest brand platform, ‘Fancy a McDonald’s?’, the golden arches remind us that sometimes the best moments in life are served with a side of fries. It’s a tasty nudge to make life’s little joys even more delicious.
Kicking these ads off was "Raise Your Arches," which highlights the universal joy of the unspoken invitation to grab a meal at McDonald's. It plays on the idea that the phrase "Fancy a McDonald’s?" can be communicated without words, using a simple eyebrow raise as the key gesture.
Directed by British cult filmmaker Edgar Wright, the film captures the universal appeal of a McDonald’s break, transforming a dull office into a playful escape. A simple eyebrow raise sparks a silent conspiracy among workers to leave their desks for lunch. What begins as a glance between two colleagues quickly spreads, with the entire office, including window cleaners and the postman, joining in.