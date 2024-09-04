Back To Business: What Does The Rest of 2024 Have In Store For Marketers?

The summer brought us more than just heatwaves and headlines - it was a whirlwind of sports spectacles, political shake-ups, and, unfortunately, some societal turbulence. Adding to the uncertainty, Labour leader Keir Starmer has indicated that his October Budget will bring about significant changes, with many bracing for the "painful" adjustments he has warned of.

"Frankly - things will get worse before we get better," is the prime minister's warning to the British public.

This announcement has injected even more confusion and concern into an already complex economic landscape.

However, with the final quarter of the year upon us, the advertising industry is mustering all the hope it can and preparing for a dynamic, even positive, close to 2024.

According to WARC, there’s a growing sense of optimism among the public about personal finances in the latter half of the year. In July, a noteworthy 61 per cent of consumers expressed confidence that their financial situation will improve over the next six months. This sentiment is particularly strong among younger demographics, with 68 per cent of Gen Z and 65 per cent of millennials expecting a financial upturn, compared to just 29 per cent of baby boomers. Historically, rises in consumer spending translate into increased ad spend as brands seek to capitalise on any anticipated surges.

So, what trends might emerge in the marketing industry as brands leverage positive shifts in consumer behaviour amid the challenges posed by Starmer’s Budget and the evolving economic climate? The final stretch of 2024 promises to be a critical period for marketers, with new opportunities and challenges shaping the landscape ahead.