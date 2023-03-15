All In Census: ad industry asked to have its say

The UK advertising industry is holding its second ‘All In Census’ today, the biggest industry-wide workforce inclusion survey.

Every individual working in the UK’s advertising and marketing services industry is encouraged to ‘stop the clock, take 15 minutes and Have Your Say’. All responses are anonymous, and the aggregated data will be used to help shape the industry’s actions around inclusivity. People can take part here.

Led by the Advertising Association, IPA and ISBA with Kantar, the All In Census first ran in 2021, when over 16,000 individuals took part making it the largest response for any survey of the industry workforce. The data helped to build the All In Action Plan, a series of nine actions aimed to improve workplace representation and experience. The plan has acted as a catalyst and now nearly 100 organisations across the industry have adopted the actions to become All In Champions.

The All In Census is repeated this year to measure progress and ask questions about issues that emerged during the pandemic, including how employees feel about hybrid working. It is being supported across all areas of the industry – advertisers, agencies, media owners and tech companies. Leaders of companies – from Boots to Specsavers, Channel 4 to Publicis Groupe – are asking their staff to complete the confidential census-style survey, many through calendar invitations for teams to take 15 minutes out and have their say.

Kathryn Jacob, Chair, All In Working Group, said: “Now’s the time to have your say. Help us get the very best sense of the make-up of our industry by giving us 15 minutes of your time. The data we can gather through this Census will underpin the next wave of actions we need to take as an industry, to make sure we are building a workplace where everyone belongs. We want to hear the experiences of every single person working in UK advertising and marketing services today.”

The full list of All In Champion companies is as follows:

adam&eveDDB, Advertising Association, AMV BBDO, Bray Leino, British Gas, Britvic, Channel 4 Television, Clear Channel UK, Dentsu (including Carat, Dentsu Creative, Dentsu X, B2B International, Mcgarrybowen, Gleam Futures, iProspect, John Brown, Isobar, Merkle, Merkle B2B, MKTG, Posterscope, The StoryLab, re:production, Whitespace), Digital Cinema Media, Direct Line Group, Google, Global, Havas Group (Cake, Cicero/AMO, Conran Design Group, Ekino/Inviqa, Gate One, CX Helia Cirencester, CX Helia London, Havas Entertainment, Havas London, Havas Media Global, Havas Media UK London, Havas Media UK Manchester, Havas People, Maitland/AMO, One Green Bean, Organic), IAB, IPG Mediabrands (Initiative, Rapport, Reprise, UM, Orion), IPA, ISBA, ITV, Mail Metro Media, McCann Worldgroup, MediaCom, MullenLowe Group UK (Mediahub, Profero, Salt), Omnicom Media Group UK (MGOMD, Hearts & Science, OMD, Drum, Fuse, PHD), P&G, Pearl & Dean, Pinterest, Publicis Groupe (Leo Burnett, Performics, Publicis Media, Saatchi & Saatchi, Spark Foundry, Starcom, Zenith), Smart Energy, Specsavers, The & Partnership (Halpern, mFUSE, mSix&Partners),Tesco, the7stars, TikTok, VCCP and Wunderman Thompson.