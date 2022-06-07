Media Smart Adapts Educational Resource For SEND Students

Media Smart – UK advertising’s award-winning non-profit education programme – has adapted its popular film-based educational resource, ‘TikTok: Adverts, Creators and You’, for SEND students. This is the first time Media Smart has produced a resource for SEND pupils, however its ambition is to adapt all educational materials going forwards so that they are inclusive for all young people. Media Smart was one of only five organisations to be awarded a DCMS media literacy grant.

Research with SEND teachers and students revealed the need to make the video resources less noisy, tone down the colours in the classroom materials, use more signposting symbols and spread the content across two lessons rather than just one. The films have been made for use in PSHE and Media Studies – Key Stage 3, 4 and 5.

The videos feature successful TikTok Creators and empower 13 to 17-year-olds with the tools they need to navigate TikTok’s commercial side, ensuring they have the most positive online experience possible. The platform is an inspiring and entertaining place, but it is important to remember that it is also used by brands to advertise their products, and young people need to be aware of that. The resource will also assist teachers, parents and carers who want to increase their own knowledge in helping young people confidently and securely use TikTok.

This SEND resource is launching on the same day as Media Smart’s session on influencer marketing for the Media Literacy APPG at Portcullis House. The session will feature two panels – one of industry professionals and one of secondary school students – who will discuss various perspectives from across the influencer marketing ecosystem. The session will be chaired by Media Smart Champion and Chief Executive of the Advertising Association, Stephen Woodford, and will feature speakers from the ASA, ISBA and TikTok. Mr MBA, TikTok creator and secondary school teacher, will also be speaking.

Rachel Barber-Mack, Director of Media Smart, commented: “I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to adapt our popular TikTok resource for SEND students with the help of the DCMS funding. While TikTok can be a place for creativity and connection, it is vital for all young people to be able to identify adverts and learn the behaviours of brands and creators on the platform. Now that we have the necessary research, we can rightly future proof and adapt all of our resources so that they are inclusive of all students.”

Stephen Woodford, Chief Executive of the Advertising Association, commented: “Media Smart’s work is incredibly important for the safety and empowerment of young people online, and so it’s brilliant to see that this resource will be available for even more pupils up and down the country. We know through our All In initiative that we must work on being more inclusive in everything that we do. Adapting media literacy education resources for SEND students is another step in the right direction.”

The resources can be downloaded here.