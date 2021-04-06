Leo Burnett Is Changing The Way It Recruits
The agency is rebooting how it engages with and attracts diverse talent
At Leo Burnett we are committed to bringing talent into our agency and our industry from underrepresented communities, especially at an entry level, and we are changing our approach to recruitment and how we engage with and attract talent from different places as part of this mission.
With this in mind, we are working closely with internal and external partners on the following:
Anonymising applications to remove unconscious bias during the recruitment process.
Using the apprenticeship levy to hire apprentices into the business for the first time.
Playing an active role in Publicis Groupe UK’s OA scheme.
Working with community organisation We Rise on a research project to identify the challenges companies face in hiring more diverse talent. The learnings will be taken on board as well as turned into a toolkit for other companies to use.
Partnering with Creative Mentor Network to fund a number of mentors from Leo Burnett to be partnered with young talent looking to break into the industry.
Signing up to Free the Work to support diverse talent in production.