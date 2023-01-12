All in Heralds More Champion Companies

The new Champions will help promote industry-wide participation in UK advertising’s second All In Census on March 15, and the second All In Summit on May 11 at London’s QEII Centre and online.

The second wave of companies to become All In Champions join over 60 existing Champions and bring the total number of qualifying companies to almost 100. They have all provided evidence that they are supporting All In’s work and have adopted the first six actions from its Action Plan – improving the experience and representation of Black talent, disabled talent, working-class talent, women, Asian talent and older talent.

The full list of 28 All In Champion companies in the second wave are:

British Gas, Britvic, Global, Havas Group (Cake, Cicero/AMO, Conran Design Group, Ekino/Inviqa, Gate One, CX Helia Cirencester, CX Helia London, Havas Entertainment, Havas London, Havas Media Global, Havas Media UK London, Havas Media UK Manchester, Havas People, Maitland/AMO, One Green Bean, Organic), IPA, MullenLowe Group UK (Mediahub, Profero, Salt), The&Partnership, Halpern, mFUSE and mSix&Partners.

On March 15, every individual advertising and marketing services professional working in the UK will be asked to spend around 15 minutes sharing census-style data in a confidential and independent study conducted by Kantar. This year’s All In Census will feature specific questions on retention in the advertising industry as well as new questions to gain a deeper understanding of topics such as hybrid working. The results will be revealed at the second All In Summit on May 11 as it tracks the development of a more inclusive workplace for UK advertising and how this helps strengthen its current and future talent base.

As before, an added incentive to encourage teams and colleagues to take part is that companies who reach a certain level of responses can also receive their own set of aggregated data.

The first All In Census took place during the March 2021 lockdown and was supported by over 16,000 people working in UK advertising and marketing services, across brands, agencies, media owners and tech companies. The richness of the data helped build the most detailed understanding yet of the industry’s make-up and shaped the All In Action Plan, a series of nine actions which companies across the industry are encouraged to implement.

Kathryn Jacob, Chair, All In Working Group and CEO, Pearl & Dean, said: “It’s brilliant to start off the year announcing the second wave of All In Champion companies, testament to the commitment from our industry towards All In’s goals. So much has changed over the past two years since the first census – from the rise of hybrid working to the cost-of-living crisis. I urge every individual and business to save 15 minutes on March 15 to take part in the All In Census, your input will help further inform our understanding of the make up and experiences of those working in our industry and as a result, help us continue to strive towards everyone feeling included.”

Register your interest for the All In Summit here.

Applications to become an All In Champion are ongoing and for 2023 now require companies to submit evidence against all nine actions. Companies can submit their application form here.