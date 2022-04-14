Bellwether Report Shows Marketing Budgets Up to Strongest Levels Since 2014

In terms of budget plans, the outlook among surveyed marketing executives with regards to their budgets for the 2022/23 period was strongly positive, with 43.8 per cent of respondents anticipating growth in their available marketing spend in the coming year. This compared with 10.6 per cent that expect cuts, resulting in a net balance of +33.1 per cent.

All monitored marketing activities are set to receive budget expansions, led by events (+22.1 per cent). This was closely followed by main media (+20.1 per cent), while direct marketing and sales promotions are also set for strong growth (+14.0 per cent and +13.6 per cent respectively). Meanwhile, budgets for "other" marketing activity, PR and market research are also all predicted to increase (+11.1 per cent, +10.2 per cent and +8.6 per cent respectively).

Regarding their industry as a whole, survey respondents were more pessimistic than they were three months ago, with a net balance of -3.6 per cent of companies downbeat in the first quarter of the year. This was broadly unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2021 (net balance of -3.8 per cent) and therefore the second-greatest degree of pessimism for over a year. The 27.4 per cent of companies that were negative more than offset the 23.9 per cent that were upbeat.

Company-own prospects were more positive, however, as a net balance of +6.6% of companies were optimistic in their outlook. That said, this was down from +7.6 per cent previously and the weakest reading since Q3 2020. Close to one-third of panellists (31.5 per cent) were upbeat with regard to their business' prospects, compared to 24.9 per cent that were more pessimistic than three months ago.

The post-COVID-19 recovery faces strengthening headwinds, namely high inflation and a squeeze on household budgets, supply chain disruptions and labour shortages. The situation is now more precarious, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine accentuating and extending an already-damaging cost of living crisis.

As a result, report author S&P’s GDP growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023 have been revised lower to 2.8 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively (from 4.0 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively). It anticipates this slower growth trajectory for the next 18 months or so to weigh on adspend. As a consequence, Bellwether adspend growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023 have been revised down to 3.5 per cent and 1.8 per cent, from 5.2 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively.

Looking beyond the next couple of years, Bellwether forecasts for GDP and adspend are little-changed. There has been some uplift for 2024 growth projections (GDP and adspend growth revised up to 1.2 per cent and 1.7 per cent from 0.9 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively) because of the weaker outlook until 2023, while 2025 and 2026 forecasts are held broadly unchanged since the last Bellwether report.

Paul Bainsfair, IPA director general: “With Covid-19 restrictions ending, it is clear that UK companies are keen to capitalise on this moment and ramp up their marketing spend. This is welcome news now, but we know we face soaring inflation levels, cost of living increases, supply-chain issues, all exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and some sector recruitment shortages. With forty years of downturn data to learn from, the IPA knows beyond doubt that brands do best when they maintain their investment in longer-term brand-building media, complemented by a smaller ratio of sales activation media. This is the survival code for surviving a downturn.”

Joe Hayes, senior economist at S&P Global and author of the Bellwether Report: "As the UK switches its approach from stopping COVID-19 to living with Covid19, many businesses have begun adjusting to a post-pandemic world. We've seen strong upward revisions to marketing budgets in a clear sign that companies are gearing up for growth. Events budgets, which saw a particularly strong uplift, were a notable beneficiary of the UK government's new Covid19 model. That said, risks to the economic outlook have built substantially so far this year. Living costs are rising, we may see inflation get close to or even hit double digits in the coming months, and this will weigh on purchasing power. Supply chain issues are still prevalent and have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. Rising geopolitical tensions also create uncertainty, and it may lead to companies re-assessing their decisions until all of these risks reduce."