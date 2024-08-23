Work Of The Week: Guinness's Premier League Debut; Dove Doesn't Do Old; Audi Love Stories & More...

‘Lovely Game for a Guinness’ by AMV BBDO

As millions of fans eagerly anticipate the opening weekend of the 2024/25 season, Guinness and AMV BBDO have created the brand's largest global campaign to date, marking its debut as the official beer and official non-alcoholic beer of the Premier League. The campaign will feature four ads, global out-of-home advertising, ‘Lovely Game for a Guinness’ creative in pubs and retail outlets, sponsorship of the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award, and a fleet of 20 tankers bringing the beautiful beer to the beautiful game.