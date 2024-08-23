Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: Guinness's Premier League Debut; Dove Doesn't Do Old; Audi Love Stories & More...
The best creative, curated
23 August 2024
‘Lovely Game for a Guinness’ by AMV BBDO
As millions of fans eagerly anticipate the opening weekend of the 2024/25 season, Guinness and AMV BBDO have created the brand's largest global campaign to date, marking its debut as the official beer and official non-alcoholic beer of the Premier League. The campaign will feature four ads, global out-of-home advertising, ‘Lovely Game for a Guinness’ creative in pubs and retail outlets, sponsorship of the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award, and a fleet of 20 tankers bringing the beautiful beer to the beautiful game.
'Beauty Never Gets Old' for Dove by Edelman
Dove and the creative team at Edelman have flipped the concept of ‘ageism’ on its head. As the brand approaches the 67th anniversary of its iconic 'Beauty Bar,' it has created a campaign 'Beauty Never Gets Old' that blends purpose with product with creative that cheekily leans into the misguided perception of the Beauty Bar as ‘a product for your grandmother’.
'Audi Design Love Stories' by BBH London
Audi is showcasing its reputation for innovative design through a series of films that feature creatures appreciating elements of the new EV model, such as its headlights, ambient internal lighting and integrated headrest speakers. The campaign from BBH London, titled ‘Audi Design Love Stories’, features three films that communicate the Vorsprung durch Technik brand philosophy while promoting the SQ6 e-tron fully electric SUV.
‘Abuse Has Consequences’ for TFL by VCCP
Transport for London's (TfL's) campaign ‘Abuse Has Consequences’ tackles violence and aggression against staff on the network, sending a strong message to offenders that it is not tolerated on TfL’s services. Work-related violence and aggression has increased across all TfL modes with around 200 incidents reported on average every week.
‘Best Price Guarantee’ for Trainline by Mother
Trainline's latest campaign tells stories about the fact that it is home to the cheapest same-day train tickets. Focusing on value, the work proclaims that no matter how hard the public looks, they will be unsuccessful in finding cheaper tickets - and if customers do, the company will refund the difference.
'Introducing the Xbox Adaptive Joystick for Trainline by McCann London
This short film outlines how the new controller has been designed to meet the needs of players with limited mobility. It is a joystick that can be added to Xbox controllers to help make gaming more accessible however gamers play.