Lloyds Launches Biggest-Ever Multi-Channel Ad Campaign

The Power To Do It All

‘The Power to do it all’ campaign showcases how Lloyds’ revitalised mobile banking app puts the power of finance in people’s hands - from everyday banking and beyond, including investing, mortgages, pensions, and car finance.

Running for six weeks from 5th October, the campaign will feature two modern, British stories of how the Lloyds app provides a twist in these observed and familiar family moments.

Lloyds Moves Everyone Forward

During Lloyds’ strategic brand review the Wolff Olins team found that while nearly everyone has a financial step forward to take, many people struggle to do so. This insight led to the formation of the brand’s new positioning: ‘Lloyds Moves Everyone Forward’ a lens for the brand experience and product innovation including the app.



The team developed a design philosophy for the brand that feels distinctly Lloyds but has evolved for the digital era - supporting the overall customer experience.

Wider brand identity changes include a reinvigorated colour palette with a new sense of ownership of the classic Lloyds green, an updated tone of voice that evokes a grounded sense of Britishness, and a new photography style holding a mirror to modern culture.

Suresh Balaji, group chief marketing officer at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Modern brand building is more than advertising. A brand is the sum total of all experiences and using design principles across the customer ecosystem is a non-negotiable for us. Our aim has been to take our stable, strong and traditional brands and make them even more timeless by applying our ‘Experience-led-brand’ principles.

“Our new integrated campaign is a great way to show consumers how our app empowers people when it comes to their money and helps them take their next step forward. Massive thanks to Wolff Olins, adam&eveDDB and Zenith UK.”

Sairah Ashman, global chief executive officer at Wolff Olins, said: “Wolff Olins is a longstanding partner of Lloyds Banking Group and we’re delighted with the approach Suresh and the wider management team have brought to the Lloyds brand. It’s been a wonderful collaboration in taking the best of the past and making it relevant for a new era and landscape. We look forward to seeing everything come together as the brand experience is rolled out.”

Tom Carey, senior creative director at Wolff Olins, said: "We worked closely with the Lloyds Design teams to make the brand more flexible, expressive and effective - and we're all excited to see it come to life. Tonally, that sense of Britishness has been brought to the fore and with it a touch of humour. It’s still the Lloyds we know and love, but redesigned for the future: bolder, wilder and with a charming British twist."

Miranda Hipwell, adam&eveDDB CEO, said: “It’s been a privilege to partner with Wolff Olins, Zenith and the Lloyds team to move the brand forward whilst staying true to its DNA. This new, totally integrated campaign is the biggest yet and marks a fresh creative direction - bringing a little humour and levity, all grounded in the effortless power of the app experience.”

Sannah Rogers, Zenith CEO, said: "We’re thrilled to have collaborated with the talented teams at adam&eveDDB, Wolff Olins and, of course, Lloyds Banking Group. This campaign represents Suresh’s clear vision, positioning Lloyds as a modern, digital-first bank and we have showcased a shared commitment in bringing these bold moves to life. It’s energising to be part of such a dynamic partnership, and we’re excited to see this vision come to life in a truly integrated and data-led campaign."



