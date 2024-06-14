CoppaFeel! highlights that breast cancer affects young people too
The social and DOOH ‘Changing The Face of Breast Cancer’ campaign is adam&eveDDB's debut work for the charity
14 June 2024
Breast cancer awareness charity, CoppaFeel! is seeking to drive behaviour change in younger audiences, by demonstrating that breast cancer can affect young people too. The message is being highlighted through a social and DOOH campaign by adam&eveDDB titled, ‘Changing The Face of Breast Cancer’.
This is adam&eveDDB’s debut work for the charity - aims to challenge perceptions that breast cancer only affects older women, reinforcing the message that you’re never too young to check your chest. With research showing that one in seven women in the UK will be diagnosed with breast cancer, some as young as 20, the campaign serves CoppaFeel!’s mission of encouraging early diagnosis which ultimately saves lives.
The campaign launches with a suite of 30-second social films featuring real women from the CoppaFeel! community who have received breast cancer diagnoses.
In their own words, the protagonists - Brodie, Anisa, and Shannon - share personal stories of their respective diagnosis. Despite looking aged at the start of each film, when an ageing filter is lifted, we see that these women are in fact younger than initially depicted, aged only 21, 22, and 24 at time of diagnosis. The reveal demonstrates how people who have breast cancer can look just like them, and it is not a disease that only affects women over 30, driving relevancy in younger audiences.
The campaign puts an unexpected twist on the popular ‘age filter’ trend - currently with 26 million posts on TikTok - to heighten reach amongst the target demographic.
The social films will appear in June across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat and are supported by digital OOH and Spotify, with each campaign execution landing with the message: “You’re never too young to check your chest. Finding breast cancer early could save your life.”
It was directed by Bafta-nominated director Molly Manning Walker and produced by Rogue Films, with media handled by the7stars.
Martine O’Donnell, Coppafeel! marketing director said: “Our research highlights that only one third of young people view breast cancer as something that could affect them. With a need to drive the relevancy of chest checking behaviours amongst this age group, we worked with adam&eveDDB to create 'Changing the Face of Breast Cancer'. Telling the stories of three young people diagnosed in their early twenties, we're shifting the perception of what someone with breast cancer looks like. CoppaFeel! is on a mission to drive behaviour change and get every young person to check their chest. This is important because early diagnosis means better outcomes to treatment and can be lifesaving.”
Paula Hochberg, creative director at adam&eveDDB added: "I think we all have the preconceived idea that breast cancer only affects older women, partly because they are usually the ones we see in breast cancer awareness communications. The reality is that’s not always the case. Breast cancer affects young people too. That’s why we needed to change the face of breast cancer, to urge younger people to start checking their chests as early as possible. We’ve been so lucky to work with real storytellers whose diagnosis testimonies will resonate with girls their age, who look just like them. Brodie said, 'Everyone told me not to worry about it; breast cancer doesn’t affect people of your age.' This misconception is what the campaign aims to change forever."
Credits
Core Team
Client: CoppaFeel!
Creative Agency: adam&eveDDB
Project: Changing the Face of Breast Cancer
First Air Date: 12th June
CEO: Miranda Hipwell
Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim
Executive Creative Directors: Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland
Creative Director: Paula Hochberg & Molly Wilkof
Campaign Creative Team: Jane Barker & Gaby Grant, Sali Horsey & Zoe Nash, Forrest Clancy & Jay Parekh
Head of Production: Sally Pritchett
Head of Print Production & Experiential: Jaki-Jo Hannan
Radio producer: Anna-Louise Vass & Holly Pienaar
Project Manager: Josie Shand
Chief Strategy Officer: Martin Beverley
Head of Planning: Will Grundy
Senior Planner: Catherine Willoughby
Junior Planner: Kat Scott-Hyde
Head of New Business: Annabel Barry
PR: Shehneal Dhaliwal
Business Director: Skye Stoppani
Account Director: Sophie Kelting
Account Manager: Lizzie Coombs
Business Affairs: Edan Cummins & Dolares King
Finance: Charlotte Haddy
Legal: Tom Campbell
Clients
Marketing Director: Martine O’Donnell
Head of Marketing: Lauren Charsley-Ryan
Marketing Executive: Asha Karavadra
TV Production
Director: Molly Manning-Walker
DoP:
Production company: Rogue
Executive Producer: Kate Taylor
Producer: Maddy Easton
Assistant Producer: Gaby Cordardo
Graphic/Print Production: n/a
Sound Engineer – Giselle Hall
Sound Producer – Carla Thomas
Editor: Eve Ashwell & Tamara Ishida @ The Assembly Rooms
Post: Selected Works
ECD – Wes
Art Director – Amber Frisenda
Technical Director – Adame Boutrif
2D Team – Valeria Scalamandre, Gary Driver, Pete Hodsman, Maheshwaran Chandrasekaran, Emma King, Dave Wishart
DMP Team – Chris Wilson
Colorist – Nielsan Bohl
Senior Producer – Kate Ryan
Motion Graphics: n/a
Photography Researcher:n/a
Research Production: n/a
Film Researchers: n/a
Music Supervisor: n/a
Music Track: n/a
Music Produced By: n/a
Music Publisher: n/a
Design
Design & Artwork: King Henry Studios
Designers: Paul Knowles & Sam Harris, King Henry Studios
Print Production
Retouching: King Henry Studios
Adaptation Production and Supply
DOOH Supply: Richard Bailey, adam&eveStudios
Digital Production and Supply
Digital Producer: Richard Bailey, adam&eveStudios
PR
PR: Persuasion Communications
Founder: Jane Austin
Account Manager: Ericka Santiago
Media – the7stars
Media: the7stars
Planners: Hannah Partington & Sarah Burke.