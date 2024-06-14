CoppaFeel! highlights that breast cancer affects young people too

Breast cancer awareness charity, CoppaFeel! is seeking to drive behaviour change in younger audiences, by demonstrating that breast cancer can affect young people too. The message is being highlighted through a social and DOOH campaign by adam&eveDDB titled, ‘Changing The Face of Breast Cancer’.

This is adam&eveDDB’s debut work for the charity - aims to challenge perceptions that breast cancer only affects older women, reinforcing the message that you’re never too young to check your chest. With research showing that one in seven women in the UK will be diagnosed with breast cancer, some as young as 20, the campaign serves CoppaFeel!’s mission of encouraging early diagnosis which ultimately saves lives.

The campaign launches with a suite of 30-second social films featuring real women from the CoppaFeel! community who have received breast cancer diagnoses.