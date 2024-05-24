Quorn £4m campaign marks biggest meat-free ad ever

Gill Riley, consumer director at Quorn Foods, said: “This is the biggest campaign of its kind for the chilled meat free category, in terms of touch points and investment. We’re confident this campaign will bring new shoppers in and strengthen connections with potential and existing Quorn consumers. Quorn is the number one brand in meat-free snacks where we are outperforming the category, and we’re on a mission to drive even more growth in this key recruitment sector.

“The new ad creative is something really special, we’ll see Perry and his friends doing all their own stunts, in a bid to show that there really is no need to choose the alternative as Quorn is so tasty!”

In another playful and hilarious kitchen scene from adam&eveDDB, we will see the trio of puppets launch into a Mission Impossible style operation, to sneakily replace regular meat snacks with the tasty and newly improved Quorn Cocktail Sausages and Picnic Eggs.

As of April, shoppers can now buy two different pack sizes of their favourite Quorn Cocktail Sausages and Picnic Eggs. Both are available in 140g and 240g packs and can be found in all major supermarkets.

Quorn has also recently developed an even tastier recipe for its much loved Cocktail Sausages. In consumer trials, they received outstanding feedback, with purchase intent of more than 80 per cent.

“We’ll be engaging and attracting shoppers throughout summer with this brand new advert and a huge plan of impactful through the line activity, which will see some creative in-store activation. You’ll even be able to catch Perry himself at the fixture!”

Creative by adam&eveDDB, Media is handled by Initiative, Digital by Anything and PR by MTJ PR. The advert was directed by Jim Archer and the puppets were created by Andy Heath at Talk to the Hand Productions.

