Twix pokes fun at it being a cookie disguised as a chocolate bar

The US-based campaign 'Disguise' was created by adam&eveDDB/Team Omnicom

By Creative Salon

05 June 2024

Mars-owned brand Twix has unveiled a humorous campaign in the US titled ‘Disguise.’ Created by adam&eveDDB and Team Omnicom, the tongue-in-cheek campaign builds on the idea that Twix is actually a cookie, cleverly disguised as a candy bar.

Leveraging its distinctive flavour profile to appeal to Gen Z snackers, the new campaign communicates all the ways TWIX delivers delight through both its chewy and crunchy textures that hail it as both a cookie and candy bar.

‘Disguise’ is available to be viewed across AV, FEP, OLV and socials including Snap, Meta and TikTok.

Credits

Mars Confectionary

Sr. Manager Brands and Content / Performance Marketing - Chris Bendeck

Global Senior Director - Heather Stuckey

Global Senior Director - Ashley Gill

Rankin Carroll – Chief Brand Officer

Gabrielle Wesley – CMO

Martin Terwilliger – VP, Filled Bars

Samantha Urban – Sr Brand Manager

Jess Donato – Sr Brand Manager

Sarah Ashmore – Associate Brand Manager

adamandeveDDB / Team Omnicom

Chief Creative Officer - Richard Brim

Creatives - Ben Robinson & Mike Whiteside

Creative Director(s) - Colin Booth & Ben Stilitz

Producer - Jess Middleton

Executive Strategy Director - Nick Hirst

Strategy Director - Josh Drueck (DDB Chicago)

Senior Project Manager - Becky Faloju

Chief Client Officer - Sam LeCoeur

CEO - Miranda Hipwell

Business Director - Sam Hardy

Client Experience Director - Jo Lorimer

Account Director - James Baker

Account Manager - Alice Shedden

Senior Business Affairs Manager - Layla Husted

Senior Legal Counsel - Tom Campbell

Asset Manager - Gemma Hughes

Commercial Director - Charlotte Haddy

Commercial Analyst - Daniel Wickings

Production Company: Stink

Executive Producer: Jon Chads

Director: Traktor/Pontus

Producer: Lucy Gossage

Production Manager: Max Harrison

Production Assistant: Alexa Hartley

DOP: Stuart Bentley

Production Designer: Rebecca du Pont

Wardrobe Stylist: Alex Day

Offline Editors: Shift Post

Editor: Saam Hodivala

Offline producer: Kirsty Oldfield

Post Production: Time Based Arts

Flame Lead: Ollie Ramsey

Producer: Jo Gutteridge

Production Assistant: Lily Barron

Colourist: Simone Grattarola

Sound: 750MPH

Sound Designer: Sam Ashwell/Lucas Trigg

Producer: Olivia Ray

Media: EMC

Planning Associate Director: Zach Cintron

Programmatic Director: Remi Boleky

Social Associate Director: Emily Seigneurie

Data & Tech Audience Associate Director: Theo Ekiyor

