Twix pokes fun at it being a cookie disguised as a chocolate bar
The US-based campaign 'Disguise' was created by adam&eveDDB/Team Omnicom
05 June 2024
Mars-owned brand Twix has unveiled a humorous campaign in the US titled ‘Disguise.’ Created by adam&eveDDB and Team Omnicom, the tongue-in-cheek campaign builds on the idea that Twix is actually a cookie, cleverly disguised as a candy bar.
Leveraging its distinctive flavour profile to appeal to Gen Z snackers, the new campaign communicates all the ways TWIX delivers delight through both its chewy and crunchy textures that hail it as both a cookie and candy bar.
‘Disguise’ is available to be viewed across AV, FEP, OLV and socials including Snap, Meta and TikTok.
Credits
Mars Confectionary
Sr. Manager Brands and Content / Performance Marketing - Chris Bendeck
Global Senior Director - Heather Stuckey
Global Senior Director - Ashley Gill
Rankin Carroll – Chief Brand Officer
Gabrielle Wesley – CMO
Martin Terwilliger – VP, Filled Bars
Samantha Urban – Sr Brand Manager
Jess Donato – Sr Brand Manager
Sarah Ashmore – Associate Brand Manager
adamandeveDDB / Team Omnicom
Chief Creative Officer - Richard Brim
Creatives - Ben Robinson & Mike Whiteside
Creative Director(s) - Colin Booth & Ben Stilitz
Producer - Jess Middleton
Executive Strategy Director - Nick Hirst
Strategy Director - Josh Drueck (DDB Chicago)
Senior Project Manager - Becky Faloju
Chief Client Officer - Sam LeCoeur
CEO - Miranda Hipwell
Business Director - Sam Hardy
Client Experience Director - Jo Lorimer
Account Director - James Baker
Account Manager - Alice Shedden
Senior Business Affairs Manager - Layla Husted
Senior Legal Counsel - Tom Campbell
Asset Manager - Gemma Hughes
Commercial Director - Charlotte Haddy
Commercial Analyst - Daniel Wickings
Production Company: Stink
Executive Producer: Jon Chads
Director: Traktor/Pontus
Producer: Lucy Gossage
Production Manager: Max Harrison
Production Assistant: Alexa Hartley
DOP: Stuart Bentley
Production Designer: Rebecca du Pont
Wardrobe Stylist: Alex Day
Offline Editors: Shift Post
Editor: Saam Hodivala
Offline producer: Kirsty Oldfield
Post Production: Time Based Arts
Flame Lead: Ollie Ramsey
Producer: Jo Gutteridge
Production Assistant: Lily Barron
Colourist: Simone Grattarola
Sound: 750MPH
Sound Designer: Sam Ashwell/Lucas Trigg
Producer: Olivia Ray
Media: EMC
Planning Associate Director: Zach Cintron
Programmatic Director: Remi Boleky
Social Associate Director: Emily Seigneurie
Data & Tech Audience Associate Director: Theo Ekiyor