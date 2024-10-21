Scientist Goes Head-to-Head with Giant Lemon in 196 Campaign

Alcoholic ready-to-drink (ARTD) brand -196 is drawing attention to its Japanese heritage by introducing a playful narrative featuring a scientist locked in a battle of wits with a giant lemon man, illustrating the unique process behind -196’s production.

Alcoholic Ready-to-Drink (ARTD) brand -196 draws attention to its Japanese heritage with a fresh creative concept from Droga5 London. The work introduces a playful narrative featuring a scientist locked in a battle of wits with a giant lemon man, illustrating the unique process behind -196’s production.

Martin Beswick, group creative director at Droga5, said: “It can be hard to wrap your head around the quirkiness of some parts of Japanese culture, but there’s so much logic and method behind their thinking, and it’s the same with this launch campaign. It may appear to be totally bonkers - but it’s far from it (taps side of head with index finger.gif).”

The -196 “Method in the Minus” campaign takes inspiration from the drink’s complex formulation and the Japanese art of cutting edge, if quirky, solutions to any problem - from bullet trains and robot concierge to usb-powered heated slippers and using liquid nitrogen to freeze lemons at minus 196 degrees.

The integrated campaign features a film showing a Japanese scientist breaking down the process of creating –196 in its full complexity. Then a giant lemon man and some partygoers sum up the process of making –196 with a banging tune - much to the frustration of the scientist.