Minus196 DJ Lemon

Scientist Goes Head-to-Head with Giant Lemon in 196 Campaign

Droga5's first work for the ARTD brand blends humour with a nod to its Japanese culture

By Creative Salon

21 October 2024

Alcoholic ready-to-drink (ARTD) brand -196 is drawing attention to its Japanese heritage by introducing a playful narrative featuring a scientist locked in a battle of wits with a giant lemon man, illustrating the unique process behind -196’s production.

Martin Beswick, group creative director at Droga5, said: “It can be hard to wrap your head around the quirkiness of some parts of Japanese culture, but there’s so much logic and method behind their thinking, and it’s the same with this launch campaign. It may appear to be totally bonkers - but it’s far from it (taps side of head with index finger.gif).”

The -196 “Method in the Minus” campaign takes inspiration from the drink’s complex formulation and the Japanese art of cutting edge, if quirky, solutions to any problem - from bullet trains and robot concierge to usb-powered heated slippers and using liquid nitrogen to freeze lemons at minus 196 degrees.

The integrated campaign features a film showing a Japanese scientist breaking down the process of creating –196 in its full complexity. Then a giant lemon man and some partygoers sum up the process of making –196 with a banging tune - much to the frustration of the scientist.

Pauline Varga, chief category expansion officer, Suntory Beverage & Food International, said: “Droga5 impressed with their surreal celebration of everything that is great about Japan - incredible science matched with a playfully zany execution - and all for the love of a refreshing alcoholic beverage.”

Earlier in the summer -196 also took over South London with a Konbini Store pop-up for festivalgoers at Brockwell Live and a bus wrap for the 196 Bus route running directly past Brockwell Park in Brixton.

Aoife McGuigan, head of marketing category expansion, Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I, said: “What better way to launch a new Japanese brand with a unique fruit freezing technology than with a quirky Japanese scientist and a giant Lemon Man?! The ‘Method in the Minus’ campaign captures the highly unexpected yet highly logical spirit of Japan as we continue to drive awareness of -196 amongst consumers.”

“There’s Method in the Minus” is the first work by Droga5 for the brand since winning the business at the end of 2023. The campaign runs across the UK throughout the autumn.


Credits

Chief Creative Officer: Shelley Smoler

Group Creative Director: Martin Beswick

Creative Director: Ed Redgrave

Art Director: Florence Russell

Copywriter: Alex Robson

Design Director: Dan Roberts

Senior Designer: Hannah Stewart

Designer: Kateryna Kotikhina

Managing Director: Heather Cuss

Group Account Director: Knox Cassidy

Senior Account Manager: Vanessa Pham

Senior Strategy Director: Pete Heskett

Strategist: Liv Francis-Cornibert

Head of Production & Producer: Peter Montgomery

Assistant Producer: Kate Shelley

Director: Fatal Farm

Production Company: Agile Films

Production Co Producer: Laura Mival

Editor: Saam Hodivala @ Shift Post

Post Production: Nineteen Twenty

Sound Design: Sam Ashwell @ 750mph

Director of Photography (DoP): Theodore Garland

