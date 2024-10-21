Tesco Loses Logo In New 'Icons' Outdoor Campaign

Tesco quite literally stands for quality food in a new OOH campaign by BBH London, which replaces the letters of its famous logo with beautiful fresh produce starting with T, E, S, C and O.

Called “ICONS”, the campaign is BBH’s response to a brief to make Tesco stand for quality food.

Conventional marketing wisdom dictates that you should never alter your established brand logo. BBH recognised, however, that even stripped back to its five blue chevrons, the Tesco brand identity is still unmistakeable, and saw it as an opportunity to do something iconic.

Aimed at everyone who loves their food, from a beefy tomato to a crispy fried egg, “ICONS” uses beautiful photography by Will Cooper, who shot each item of produce with the same love and attention to detail that Tesco pays to sourcing it. And by replacing the letters of TESCO with food, the posters give passersby a playful puzzle to work out and truly let the food do the talking.