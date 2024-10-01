The marketer making burgers brilliant: Katie Evans, Burger King CMO

Burger King is once again a flaming success in the UK as it saw last year’s operating profits increase significantly to £13.4 million, up from a loss of £20.7 million the year before. Part of that growth included the opening of 18 new stores alongside 10 refits. The chain has also been focused on its reviewing its pricing during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, helping to reignite its sales.

The quick service restaurant (QSR) sector so competitive that it's no easy feat to turn around the fortunes of a brand when things go a little south. But Burger King is doing just that as it fights to regain its crown as a leading dining-out destination after recent years of turnaround. That uptick in fortunes has been essential, and one that the country’s chief marketing officer Katie Evans has been heavily involved with, alongside the support of creative agency BBH London.

And once again, the brand is using creative ideas to drive its competitiveness following it's unveiling of the latest campaign ‘ Bundle of Joy ’ - arguably its boldest yet.

‘Bundle of Joy’ uses research led by Mumsnet which found that many mums believe their first post-birth meal conjured some of the most “unforgettable feelings” - with 39 per cent of the over 2000 mums asked saying their first post-birth meal felt like the “ultimate version” of a meal.

This campaign uses real images of mums post-birth tucking into a Burger King meal. The latest initiative, Evans believes, is one that underlines the joy that its food can deliver, even in the most difficult of moments. “We know a thing or two about the blissful state of ultimate food satisfaction,” she claims.

It accompanies the brand’s prior work on ‘Foodfillment’ which began to showcase Burger King as the optimal destination for the ultimate feelings of total food satisfaction.