Norwich City FC and The Samaritans create football's first Minute Unsilenced

Unlike the standard 1-minute silences observed at football matches, in which fans are asked to stay silent and pay tribute to someone who has passed, fans in attendance at Carrow Road, and on social media were instead encouraged to break the silence and use the 1-minute to speak up and check in on those around them.

Over 25,000 fans in the stadium took part in the activation, with Samaritans volunteers on standby in the stadium to offer support and safeguarding for those who needed it.

A 90’ second film called ‘Break the silence’ captures the event and highlights how starting a conversation could provide the foundation for someone reaching out for support with their mental health.

Creative director, Neil Clarke says: “This project has a deep and very personal importance for me. Sadly, I’ve experienced firsthand how much suicide destroys not just someone’s life… it also destroys families, friendships, even communities.

"Worryingly, suicide is on the rise in the UK. Every 90 minutes someone takes their own life. 1 in 5 people have had suicidal ideation. It’s way more common that you think. But most importantly, it’s also the most preventable cause of death.

"By talking about mental health challenges, making it part of life (because it is part of life), and normalising it… we all have a chance to stop someone we love from disappearing forever.”

Creative director Jay Phillips adds: "Last year’s incredible film by Norwich City was some powerful. When we initially reached out to them about creating a follow up, it was clear that they wanted to do something that got football fans more involved. The ‘1-minute unsilenced’ felt like a great way to fans starting a conversation. Not just in the stands, but in pubs and at home too."

Zoe Webber, executive director at Norwich City says: ”We’re extremely proud and passionate about the impact of our work in this area. It must not be overlooked that in the UK one person dies by suicide every 90 minutes.

“Since we were made aware of this statistic, it has fuelled our mission to use our club platform and voice to help prevent suicide.

“Our message this year continues the theme of the video we created in 2023 – you are not alone – but this year we will be highlighting the support available to anyone who needs help with their mental health and encouraging them to reach out to that network.

If you need immediate help, call 999 or call 111 and select option two.

If you’re struggling to cope and need someone to listen, call Samaritans free 24/7 on 116 123.

