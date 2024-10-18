St John Ambulance Busts CPR Taboo with Life-Saving Bra

To raise awareness of the issue facing women, St John Ambulance has joined forces with Chelsea FC Women’s Captain, Millie Bright, broadcaster and DJ, Ashley James, broadcaster, disability activist and content creator, Lucy Edwards, and activist, Sharon Gaffka, to introduce the world’s first educational bra, The CPR Bra. The bra has been created to reassure people that taking fast action is the right thing to do to save a life regardless of gender. It features the message ‘It’s OK to Save My Life’ on the front, along with a reminder of the steps needed to respond to a cardiac arrest.

Joanne Shepherd, senior communications manager at St John Ambulance, comments “Our message to people is that it is always better to do something than nothing in these circumstances. Regardless of gender, when it comes to CPR, every ‘body’ is the same, the technique is the same and everyone deserves the best possible chance of survival. We hope that this campaign encourages people to feel more comfortable to help women when they need it most.”

The campaign - timed to launch on Restart a Heart Day - will run across JCDecaux UK’s Out-of-Home screens including its life-saving street furniture that offers public-access defibrillators on the reverse of the screen. The campaign will also run across social media. The creative sees Millie Bright looking to ‘Bust the Taboo’ and encourage more people and businesses to sign up to CPR training.