How Ruby Wax’s Frazzled Inspires New Conversations About Mental Health

Wax considers the standard business culture and the power of forming a community, questioning who someone goes to when they need a representative who isn't human resources in a culture where no one speaks up for fear of being fired.

"But if everybody's talking, who are you gonna fire? If you don't form a community, then it's every man for himself. And then the shame comes, oh, I'm the only one. But if everybody says, 'Yeah, I think this way too, then that's their strength. That's how a movement happens. It's not one at a time."

She says that the foundation has long-held data that shows that businesses improve from when they begin a Frazzled Call to once it ends.

"So they should take it into business and say, what's the beginning of what's the end? Does your business improve? I bet you it does."

According to the organisation, stress and burnout diminish a person's ability to think creatively and take risks. Frazzled addresses this issue by providing a platform for people to connect with others in similar situations, alleviating stress and renewing inspiration.

Its approach aims to be distinct in its accessibility and focus. It is open to everyone, providing a free and inclusive resource for those feeling overwhelmed before their issues escalate into more serious problems.

Unlike other charities that offer one-to-one support, this is more about the untapped power of the community providing preemptive support to individuals to help them from falling into severe mental health crises.

"It’s a safety net before things get serious," Wax affirms. "People do fall through the cracks. The worst is when they don’t want to get up in the morning, and then you lose that money—or worse, you lose that person.

For creative minds feeling the strain of their demanding roles, her organization also offers a valuable service; by connecting people and allowing them to engage in communal discussions, those individuals can find solace and practical advice. The platform also guides users to additional resources if their needs extend beyond what Frazzled can offer.

A Fresh New Frazzled

For six years, Frazzled Cafe has thrived but to move the brand forward, they leaned to the purpose-first agency, Revolt for a brand refresh.

Revolt is helping Frazzled define a clear purpose, amplify its unique offering, and provide tools for further growth. Frazzled immediately caught the agency's attention because it addresses a significant issue on both personal and broader scales, impacting the UK and beyond.

Emma Lane, senior strategy consultant at Revolt explains how the agency was particularly interested in the broad impact of being frazzled.



"Listening to people discuss their struggles and emotions has been a powerful experience. It highlighted how, despite the plethora of mental health conversations and podcasts, many people still feel they can’t open up or find a space where it’s okay to share." Lane explains.

Revolt’s goal is to assist Frazzled in refining its strategic direction and enhancing its approach for greater growth.

With its rebrand, Frazzled Cafe has undergone a significant evolution. It is no longer tied to the physical café, and that element has been removed entirely—now, it’s known as Frazzled. As the brand’s needs expanded, the agency recognised the necessity of creating an identity that better aligns with its broader ambitions.

With a solid strategy in place and a strong foundation to build on, the agency's designers were able to advance the creative concepts, ensuring that Frazzled’s look and feel authentically reflect its essence. The goal was to establish a deep emotional connection with the audience, consistent across all touchpoints.