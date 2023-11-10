Revolt: The Opportunity For Brand Purpose

Arscott, who has now returned to the UK having laid the foundations for the US, says that he and Lewis began to discuss the possibility of one day bringing in Flanik "early on" after he joined in 2020 and what it would take. She left BBDO at the end of 2023, making the prospect more of a reality with conversations beginning not long afterwards, adds Arscott.

He believes that it is no surprise that he and Flanik ended up taking a "slightly entrepreneurial" route with both hoping to create a positive impact with the businesses they work with.

“What became apparent quite quickly is that there is an appetite for this kind of work in the US, and there's lots of opportunity,” he explains of his early work at the agency in scoping out its potential for expansion. “You only have to work in the US for a short time to realise the scale, the appetite and the ambition at all levels.”

Describing Revolt as “a future-facing business,” Flanik believes that the industry is becoming increasingly segmented with agencies offering specialisms required by different clients. Revolt’s specialism of helping brands to do good and communicate their sustainable performance alongside social and environmental impact is something she sees as increasingly in demand from the biggest corporates to start-up brands.

“When you think about what the best brands out there have done to succeed… more often than not, purpose-led companies enroll customers and engage their employees and they engage communities, and that's what I believe we have the opportunity to do,” she says. Revolt has built its successful business in the knowledge that increasingly polarised society poses complex challenges for brands seeking to grow market share without contributing to further fragmentation, and that marketers need to act responsibly while achieving commercial success.

The business is now building out its North American capabilities and teams and working with the Revolt’s existing clients which have a foothold within the US, while a new business drive has also begun with an aim of building on the momentum created by the hire of its new CEO.

A time for brands to be thoughtful

The proposition for Revolt is timely with society witnessing deep polarisation on both sides of the Atlantic over the last decade, meaning that marketers must be more thoughtful than ever about the marketing communications they produce. And when it comes to talking about brand purpose and making promises – they are also under more scrutiny that ever before from both the public and from regulators too.

In recognition of that, last year the agency released a report named ‘Poking the Bear’ which states that “purpose is at a crossroads” for marketers. One insight from 1,000 US consumers was that 42 per cent of respondents preferred it when brands ‘stick to their knitting’ with the majority preferring them to ‘advocate for issues’ which could place them in difficult conversations.