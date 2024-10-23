LinkedIn Targets Gen-Z To Highlight New Immersive Video Feature

According to recent LinkedIn research, young professionals are struggling to navigate their careers 1, and 18-to-25-year-olds are the least confident out of all generations in their current job or role 2 . Seeking out career advice online can often be overwhelming, when there are so many places to look - as a result, young Brits often don’t know where to start or who to ask for help. This is the challenge that LinkedIn aims to tackle with this campaign. As the world’s largest professional network: it can provide young people with access to experienced and credible professionals.

The three part “Know-How That Sticks” series covers essential career tips such as how to find the right job, how to succeed in interviews, and how to speak confidently in meetings. Each episode features a different influencer that LinkedIn has teamed up with. Patrick Quinton-Smith , founder of The Gen Z Coach, specialises in helping businesses unlock the untapped potential of Gen Z. In the first episode, Patrick covers what individuals should look for when trying to find the right job. Shola West , a content creator who provides young and underrepresented job-seekers with advice on careers in marketing, explains how to do well in an interview. The third and final episode, which launches today, features Heather Elkington , founder of Fresh Leadership World, a TedX speaker, writer and coach. In this episode, she guides young professionals through finding the confidence to speak up in meetings.

Throughout the series, quirky animated talking stickers humorously provide questionable advice - to a young professional starting out in the world of work. Feeling overwhelmed by the noise of the stickers, the LinkedIn sticker saves the day by directing her to videos by Creators who provide useful tips and advice. Each film ends with the line: “Get the right know-how, from the right people.”