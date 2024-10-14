Five Things We Learned… About How Cadbury Conquered Christmas

Initially launched in November 2022 for six weeks until Christmas, Cadbury wanted to unite the nation and share the spirit of Christmas by inspiring people to send a bar of chocolate to someone special. It had initially tapped the Secret Santa concept in 2018 and continued through until 2020, before choosing to ramp up its potential.

Developed by VCCP London and production partners Bernadette and Girl&Bear, the campaign depended on the use of hundreds of digital 6-sheet, static and fly posters at bus stops and train stations located throughout cities and towns. These would each feature the Secret Santa Postman as well as a QR Code that, once scanned, would take users to the dedicated website where they would enter details of their chosen recipient.

A feel-good TV ad was also produced to explain the concept, ultimately engaging more than three million people and generating millions of pounds in additional revenue from increased sales.

According to Emma Paxton, marketing manager for Cadbury, Mondelez, the approach to developing the campaign was with a challenger mindset and to create "a new mass ritual" for consumers which it was committed to build upon over decades.

"The results have been dramatic," she continues. "Before Cadbury 'Secret Santa', we struggled to meaningfully grow market share at Christmas - that ceiling has now been smashed. Cadbury 'Secret Santa' is now a best-in-class global example internally - and perhaps even externally - to show how an unconventional approach to a major trading period can drive unprecedented results."

She adds that the campaign has "been of great significance" to the organisation in terms of business results and engaging both internal teams and retailers alongside consumers.

The brand was one of this year’s main winners at The IPA Effectiveness Awards, including picking up The Broadbent Prize for Best Dedication to Effectiveness alongside a Silver.

Here are five things we learned from reading the entry paper