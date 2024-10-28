Lloyds Celebrates Its New 'Link Pay' App Feature

It marks a significant brand strategy shift for Lloyds, which has moved on from its “By Your Side” positioning, to “Lloyds Moves Everyone Forward”. As part of this shift, the Lloyds app has been completely redesigned, bringing everything together into one place in order to seamlessly help customers, whatever their financial need, from brilliant everyday banking to pensions and investments.

The brand is also embracing a refreshed visual identity which will continue to be rolled out through this campaign.

“The Best Grandparents” advert premieres on 28th October across TV, VOD and cinema with the new integrated assets running alongside the existing campaign until mid-November. Media planning and buying was handled by Zenith.

Miranda Hipwell, chief executive officer at adam&eveDDB said: “We’ve all been there when it comes to settling up at the end of a group holiday - this chapter of the campaign shows how the Lloyds app can resolve awkward moments effortlessly. We’re really enjoying bringing this lighthearted, modern aspect of the Lloyds experience to life and there’s much more to come…”

Suresh Balaji, chief marketing officer – Lloyds Banking Group said: “The launch of our new Link Pay app feature is incredibly exciting, and just one of the ways we’re giving more financial tools and better experiences to our customers.

Its launch also presents another compelling example of how our app is putting the power of finance in people’s hands, and we’re excited to showcase it through our ‘Power To Do It All’ campaign.

Our new ‘The Best Grandparents’ TV ad wonderfully highlights how Link Pay offers our customers an easy way to request money they’re owed by friends and family without the need for those awkward conversations.”



