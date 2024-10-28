Lloyds Celebrates Its New 'Link Pay' App Feature
The work with adam&eveDDB expands its biggest ever multichannel campaign, showing new ways to request money back from friends and family
28 October 2024
To mark the release of the new Link Pay feature in the refreshed Lloyds mobile banking app, Lloyds is expanding its biggest ever multichannel campaign - ‘The Power To Do It All’ - with a new advert that highlights the ease of requesting money from family and friends.
Created by adam&eveDDB, this features a new 60” spot that builds on the charm and surprise of the first burst of the campaign.
Based on the insight that British people tend to feel a bit awkward having conversations around money that they’re owed, “The Best Grandparents”, directed by Gary Freedman (who also directed the first spot in the campaign, Daddy Daughter) shows an extended family enjoying a holiday together, culminating in the Lloyds app delivering an unexpected twist.
The work is supported by additional creative across radio, digital and social media. This new launch belongs to the biggest multichannel campaign from Lloyds to date. “The Power To Do It All” launched on 5th October as part of a new drive to position Lloyds as an experience-led, digital first brand, helping empower customers to take financial steps forward.
It marks a significant brand strategy shift for Lloyds, which has moved on from its “By Your Side” positioning, to “Lloyds Moves Everyone Forward”. As part of this shift, the Lloyds app has been completely redesigned, bringing everything together into one place in order to seamlessly help customers, whatever their financial need, from brilliant everyday banking to pensions and investments.
The brand is also embracing a refreshed visual identity which will continue to be rolled out through this campaign.
“The Best Grandparents” advert premieres on 28th October across TV, VOD and cinema with the new integrated assets running alongside the existing campaign until mid-November. Media planning and buying was handled by Zenith.
Miranda Hipwell, chief executive officer at adam&eveDDB said: “We’ve all been there when it comes to settling up at the end of a group holiday - this chapter of the campaign shows how the Lloyds app can resolve awkward moments effortlessly. We’re really enjoying bringing this lighthearted, modern aspect of the Lloyds experience to life and there’s much more to come…”
Suresh Balaji, chief marketing officer – Lloyds Banking Group said: “The launch of our new Link Pay app feature is incredibly exciting, and just one of the ways we’re giving more financial tools and better experiences to our customers.
Its launch also presents another compelling example of how our app is putting the power of finance in people’s hands, and we’re excited to showcase it through our ‘Power To Do It All’ campaign.
Our new ‘The Best Grandparents’ TV ad wonderfully highlights how Link Pay offers our customers an easy way to request money they’re owed by friends and family without the need for those awkward conversations.”
Credits
Client: Lloyds Bank
Project/Campaign Name: The Power To Do It All
CMO: Suresh Balaji
Marketing Director: Dan Stewart
Marketing Lead: Vicky Handley
Marketing Manager: Drew Satchell
Assistant Marketing Manager: Paris Reardon
Communications Planner: Georgia Perris
Agency: adam&eveDDB
Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim
Executive Creative Directors: Ant Nelson; Mike Sutherland
Creative Directors: Ted Heath; Paul Angus
Agency Producer: Petrina Kilby
Agency Assistant Producer: Holly Wormleighton
CEO: Miranda Hipwell
Managing Partner: Fraser Thomson
Account Directors: Tejen Shah; Henry Rycroft
Account Managers: Tatiana Milliken; Amber Anderson
CSO: Martin Beverley
Planning Partner: Hugh de Winton
Senior Planner: Jack Gilbert
Project Director: Andrea Kenyon
Designer: Martyn Goh
Media agency: Zenith UK
Production Company: MJZ
Director: Gary Freedman
Executive Producer: Lucy Jones
Producer: Ray Leakey
DoP: Filip Marek
Art Director: John Ebden
Casting: Brendan McNamara – Beach Casting
Editing Company: The Assembly Rooms
Editor: Eve Ashwell
Producer: Phoebe Armstrong Beaver
Online Post Production: Company 3 and The Framestore
Colourist: Jean Clement Soret
Flame Lead: Andrew Salter
Flame: Darran Nicholson/Luigi Russo
Nuke: Ihsan Cihan
Design: Rav Matharu/Jack Field
Post Producer: Sara Beckman
Exec Producer; Anna Macdonald
Music Supervision: Soundtree Music
Music Written/Composed by: Luis Almau
Music Arranged/Performed by: Luis Almau
Produced and supervised by: Jay James
Audio Post Production: Sam Ashwell @ 750mph
Producer: Olivia Ray